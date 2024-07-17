How Much Boost Can A 5.7L Hemi Handle? Here's What Owners Say

The Chrysler HEMI 5.7L engine is a very popular choice for engine swaps, provided you avoid the rough ones and pick a model from its the 5.7L HEMI's best years. While it's a solid engine at stock settings, a lot of owners like to throw on a turbo boost and get more performance from the engine, and that's something the HEMI excels at.

Every engine has its limits, and that includes the HEMI 5.7L, but you can safely get up to 10.4 psi according to testing from MotorTrend. At that psi, the engine outputs 627 horsepower and 688 lb-ft of torque, so it's a big leap over the stock settings of 345 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. MotorTrend notes it stopped the boost here because of factory internals, but it's with the caveat of saying there was still some extra performance being left on the table for people looking to push things even further.

As it turns out, there are owners who have gone past that 10.4 psi mark, but the results are mixed. Your mileage may vary, but if you're willing to push your motor to its absolute limits, you can go further than what MotorTrend showed.