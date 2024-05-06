Twin-Screw Superchargers Explained: What Are They And How Do They Work?

Superchargers have been a go-to method of forced induction in everything from hot rods to airplanes since before the turn of the 20th century. While car manufacturers have moved away from superchargers in favor of turbochargers as a preferred form of forced induction, there's still a time and a place for old-school blowers.

Twin-screw superchargers will remain a tried-and-tested method of generating more power and torque from performance engines until there aren't any of them left. While there are a host of supercharger types to choose from, twin-screw superchargers represent a great balance of instant torque, power, simplicity, and cost-effectiveness.

Despite what many old hot-rodders might have you believe, the world of superchargers isn't very hard to break into. No, you didn't have to spend your childhood hunched over the hood of a Shelby GT350 to understand how a twin-screw works. While superchargers might be daunting in theory, the technology behind them is simple.