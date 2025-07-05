13 Of The Most Reliable Small Chevrolet Cars (New And Used)

Very few all-American automakers have the same legacy as Chevrolet when it comes to producing budget-friendly, dependable cars. Of course, some model years for specific nameplates that don't exactly contribute to that, but there's no shortage of reliable Chevrolets to choose from, particularly in recent years. While larger models such as the Tahoe, Suburban, and Silverado are great vehicles in their own right, the brand's smaller vehicles have positioned Chevrolet to compete with the very best international competition.

As the market demands have evolved drastically throughout the 2010s, moving into the 2020s, Chevrolet's lineup of these smaller cars has dwindled. The SUV segment is now responsible for keeping the automaker competitive in compact segments, many of which offer standout reliability themselves. However, the cars that recently met their fate due to the said SUVs, there's also plenty of choice on the used market if you still want the bow-tie badge in a more condensed package. Here's a look at 13 of the most reliable small Chevrolets you can buy new and used, ranging from hybrid hatchbacks to all-practical compact SUVs.