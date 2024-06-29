Why Was The Chevy Cruze Discontinued & Was There A Diesel Option For Each Model?

Given how many iconic car models Chevrolet has built over the years, many may have forgotten the Chevy Cruze. The compact car came at a fragile time for the automotive manufacturer, who faced bankruptcy in 2010, and immediately made an impact. Its affordable cost and great gas mileage drew customers to the sedan, but it only lasted about a decade. So, what went wrong with the Chevy Cruze?

The Cruze may be one of the most fuel-efficient Chevrolets ever made, but even that wasn't enough to protect it from the ever-changing automotive industry. When it debuted, gas prices across the United States were over three dollars a gallon, and the Cruze put up numbers. From 2011 to 2015, the car consistently sold over 200,000 units a year in the U.S. But as fuel prices stabilized and fell again, so did the Cruze's sales. In 2019, GM decided to discontinue the compact sedan.

However, sales weren't necessarily the main cause. GM moved away from compact sedans entirely, shifting its focus to SUVs and electric vehicles. The company shut down many plants that manufactured once-beloved cars, including the Cruze, leading to its discontinuation.