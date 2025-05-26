10 Of The Best Used Cars Without A CVT Transmission

The continuously variable transmission (CVT) is widely used in new cars these days — particularly hybrids — thanks to its reputation for improved fuel efficiency. However, not everyone is on board with this style of transmission given the droning sounds it produces and the lack of a traditional shifting feel. To counter that sentiment, automakers with CVT-heavy lineups like Subaru offer technology like the Lineartronic CVT with manual shifting modes and steering wheel paddles to boot.

This approach simulates the shifting action of a traditional transmission, but don't be confused — CVTs do not have gears that can shift. While many drivers who use their cars simply as transportation are not overly interested in all this teeth-gnashing over the pros and cons of CVTs, enthusiasts are a different story. With the virtual extinction of three-pedal manual transmissions and the prevalence of CVTs over traditional automatics in new cars, it can feel like folks who enjoy the process of driving have been left in the lurch.

This is why we've put together this rundown of the best used cars without a CVT transmission. You don't have to look too far back to find a solid roster of second-hand vehicles that skip the CVT in favor of a regular automatic or, even better, a stick. To cover all bases we've included cars, trucks, minivans, SUVs, and even a luxury vehicle or two. Each of these used cars without a CVT scores highly for reliability, affordability, safety, maintenance costs, and practicality where noted.

