12 Discontinued Ford Cars From The 90s, Ranked Worst To Best

Ford was a force to be reckoned with during the 1990s. Its F-Series pickup trucks were the best-selling in America. The Explorer marked a new family-SUV era for the company. The Mondeo showcased the brand's ability to design a groundbreaking car designed for most world markets. Across the pond, the Fiesta Mk3 conquered the Old Continent with advanced suspension and engines.

However, the 90s were also a turbulent period. In an effort to reach every possible category, the Blue Oval went the unpopular, badge-engineering route. Despite it's uber popularity, the Explorer was also part of one of the worst recalls, after its disintegrating Firestone tires led to rollovers. 271 people were killed. 823 were injured. The scandal was bad enough it ended the 100-year partnership between Ford and Firestone.

Some of Ford's models were ripe for replacements, too. Toyota and Honda were experiencing huge sales boosts during the 1990s, launching, new, more technologically advanced cars. This led to the disappearance of many Ford models. Some popular nameplates were revived later, but others had to be satisfied with a place in history books.

Ultimately, though, being a market failure doesn't always mean a car is necessarily bad. In fact, some of those models were excellent. So, let's have a closer look at 12 discontinued Ford cars from the 90s, and rank them from worst to best.