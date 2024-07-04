What Happened To The Ford Aspire, And Was It Any Good?

The Ford Aspire launched in 1994 as a replacement to the Festiva, which was one of the most fuel-efficient Fords ever made. This subcompact car was a budget-friendly option to those looking for something basic. The Aspire came equipped with a small 1.3L four-cylinder engine that output 64 horsepower. While it won't raise your pulse behind the wheel, this Ford was fuel efficient, achieving up to 42 mpg on the highway. There were two trims offered in 1994 and 1995, the Base and the SE. For its last two years of production, the Aspire was only available in the Base trim. You could opt for either the two-door hatchback or four-door hatchback version of this Ford with the latter providing additional cargo space.

While not revolutionary, the Ford Aspire was economical, inexpensive, and provided a roomy interior. However, it struggled to step out of the shadow of the more popular Ford Escort, which reached 20 million units before production halted, making it one of Ford's best-selling vehicles of all time. In fact, in 1994, the year the Aspire was launched, Ford sold 336,967 Escorts, per GoodcarBadcar.com.