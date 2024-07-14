What Does 'SHO' Stand For On The Ford Taurus SHO?

The Ford Taurus was unveiled in 1985, and had a long production run with upwards of 8 million models leaving the Chicago plant over three decades. This family-friendly, economical four-door was extremely popular in the U.S., where it achieved the honor of being the highest-selling car from 1992-2001. Ford discontinued the Taurus after over 30 years, but there is a surprising side of this car worth revisiting — the SHO variant.

The 1989 Ford Taurus SHO (or "Super High Output") swapped out the more sedate 3.0L V6 for a souped-up version of the engine crafted by Yamaha. Dubbed the "Shogun engine," this variant of Taurus generated 220 horsepower and could achieve a 0-60 mph time of less than 7 seconds. These figures were just a few examples of what made the Ford Taurus SHO V6 engine so special. The Taurus SHO was considered shocking and completely unconventional when it launched in the late '80s.