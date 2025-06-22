10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Mazda CX-7 (New Or Used)

Mazda's lineup has gone through some changes over the past years, with models like the CX-30 and CX-50 becoming the center of attention and older names like the CX-7 quietly fading into the background. But for some buyers, the CX-7 is still a solid pick.

The Mazda CX-7, a sports-crossover SUV, was introduced in 2006 and discontinued after the 2012 model year, but it made a brief but memorable run in the SUV market. So while it didn't actually go out with a bang, it also didn't completely disappear either. Instead, it remains in that in-between space of quirky, slightly misunderstood, and surprisingly capable if you find the right one.

If you're here because a CX-7 caught your eye for its price or styling or even some other reason, and are wondering if it's worth looking into as your next daily driver, we'll go over what made the CX-7 work, where it went wrong, and which budget suits the used models on the secondary market. Here are 10 things to know when purchasing a Mazda CX-7.