The Best Years For The Nissan Murano, And Some To Avoid (According To Owners)

The pride and joy of the SUV lineup for the Nissan car company is easily the Nissan Rogue, which ranks among the ten best-selling vehicles in the United States in 2024. No other Nissan SUV can even crack the top 25, so one may easily forget that the Japanese automaker has a robust and interesting lineup of SUVs. Arguably, the one that gets most lost in the shuffle is the Nissan Murano. This mid-size SUV hit the market for the 2003 model year and has remained a steady presence, even if sales have been inconsistent, with barely 30,000 units sold in 2022 and 2023. However, Nissan still sees reason to keep it in production, even starting a new generation with the 2025 model year.

The Murano is a great, larger alternative to the Rogue, and the 2023 model is one of the most reliable Nissans on the market. Some people look for a used model though. If you want to get yourself a used Nissan Murano for your garage, you need to know the best and worst model years to choose from. In this article we'll highlight four of its best model years and four of its worst to help you choose. These recommendations come straight from actual drivers of the SUV giving their honest opinions to a variety of sources.

[Featured image by Gold Pony via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]