14 Discontinued Cars That Came Back From The Dead

Few recent retro nameplate resurrections have been as successful as the Ford Bronco. Ford leaned heavily into nostalgia for older generations of the car, creating an old-school look and hiding Easter eggs around the vehicle that reference its history. It worked: the Blue Oval sold more than 116,000 examples of the Bronco in 2024 alone, while the model has also racked up strong reviews from outlets, including SlashGear.

It's unlikely that the Bronco would have been such a critical and commercial success had it not channeled the classic SUV so effectively. In Europe, Ford recently brought another retro nameplate back from the dead, its highly regarded Capri sports car. Except the revived model wasn't a sports car, but rather an uninspiring electric crossover. Buyers weren't convinced, and only weeks after production of the car began in Germany, Ford scaled back Capri production and slashed shifts for factory workers.

The Bronco thankfully carries a lot more of the spirit of its predecessors than the Capri, and that's helped it become a major success story for Ford. It remains to be seen where the next-generation Bronco stands in the brand's transition to electric powertrains, but given demand from buyers, it seems likely that Ford won't want to mess with a good thing.

