10 Diesel Engines With The Highest Horsepower

Typically, when people think of diesel engines, they think about torque. Compared to their regular gas-powered counterparts, diesel engines tend to have lower horsepower and higher torque figures. This is mostly due to compression ratios. Diesel engines have higher compression ratios, which gives the engine more pulling power. Thus, you may see some weird figures on diesel engines if you've never really looked at them before. One good example is the 16.8-liter V12 on the MT845E tractor, which has a peak torqueof between 1,605 and 2,095 lb-ft. It's wild.

With that said, there are some diesel engines with surprisingly high horsepower figures. The semi-truck segment is one such area where diesel engines routinely top 500 horsepower without breaking a sweat. Of course, those trucks also make upwards of 2,700 lb-ft of torque, so the old adage that diesel engines produce more torque is still relevant. For consumer-level vehicles — for which this list is made — the figures aren't quite that dramatic. When it comes to cars and trucks, that much torque is total overkill.

So, what does a high-horsepower diesel engine look like? Well, you'll see most of them on work trucks from Ford, Ram, and GM, along with a few on sportier cars made by brands like Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Most of the powerful diesel engines in the world move massive equipment like semi-trucks and farm tractors, which we'll touch on briefly, but this list will remain mostly focused on consumer-level vehicles that you could buy at a dealership.

