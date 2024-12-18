6 Of The Most Powerful Mercedes Diesel Engines Ever Built

Mercedes-Benz has long made and sold diesel engines because of their excellent torque and fuel efficiency. How long? According to Mercedes, its 260 D became the world's first regular production diesel car way back in 1936, when it was unveiled at the International Motorcycle and Automobile Exhibition in Berlin.

While its gas-powered contemporary, the 200, slurped through an average of 3.43 gallons (13 liters) of fuel to drive 62.1 miles (100 km), the 260 D averaged only 2.38 gallons (9 liters) of diesel to cover that same distance. It's easy to see why Mercedes diesels soon became popular with taxi drivers and others tasked with a lot of driving.

Over the years, Mercedes continued to evolve its diesel designs, including the first five-cylinder diesel in 1974, riding the wave of popularity that diesel passenger vehicles sparked in the '80s and '90s. The automaker even went on to add a diesel hybrid to its lineup as part of its efforts to meet or surpass vehicle emissions restrictions. But what most people want to know is, how much horsepower do these engines put out? Let's look at some of the most powerful diesels from Mercedes.

