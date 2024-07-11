How Much Power The Mercedes-Benz OM606 Diesel Engine Had & Which Models Were Built With One

Everyone knows Mercedes-Benz for their enormous line of luxurious cars and even their more recent hybrids like the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE, but did you know they also make diesel engines? It may surprise you but the German manufacturer has a robust history with diesel engines, dating back all the way to 1926. Over the decades, they've made some impressive products like the so-special Mercedes-Benz OM617 and the OM606.

Mercedes-Benz developed the OM606 as the replacement for their OM617 and OM603 diesel engines. Although they've never gained equal popularity in the United States, diesel-powered cars are a go-to for European and other markets worldwide, so Mercedes needed a best-of-both-worlds engine to keep up with its competitors. First introduced in 1993, the OM606 was an inline-six diesel engine with three liters of displacement and dual overhead camshaft. It was capable of generating 177 hp at 4400 rpm and 330 lb-ft of torque at 3000 rpm.

With those numbers and an impressively low weight, the OM606 became an instant classic and fan-favorite diesel engine for Mercedes. It had standard and turbo options, and some even see it as one of the best diesels of all time. However, there was only one catch: it wasn't available in that many cars.