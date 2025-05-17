10 Of The Most Powerful Diesel Engines Ever Put In Semi-Trucks

Trucks are the backbone of the modern global economy, traversing the world's longest highways. In America, semi-rigs are a familiar sight on the interstate networks, hauling tens of thousands of tons of cargo, but have you ever wondered where they get their power from?

You might be surprised to learn that there aren't that many engines that power semi-trucks, especially the larger ones. Most of them will choose a chassis from a maker like Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, or Mack and then install a diesel engine of their choice. Major engine makers include Paccar (Kenworth & Peterbilt), Volvo, Mack, Cummins, and Detroit. There really aren't any other major manufacturers who make semi-truck engines, so the names above will make up the majority, if not the entirety of this list. Also, we have included big names from Europe, Asia, and Australia, as their trucking industries almost rival ours, and they've got some amazing offerings as well.

Now, semi-trucks have two main metrics with which we judge their power — horsepower and torque. We've already ranked the 12 most powerful semi-truck engines by torque, so now we'll cover the 10 most powerful semi-truck diesel engines in terms of horsepower. Note: Sport trucks like the Volvo Iron Knight with 2400 HP are exceedingly cool, but for our article, the engines have to be stock, production variants with no aftermarket tuning or modules.

