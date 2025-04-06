10 Of The Longest Highways In The World, Ranked By Length

Humanity has built roads from Mesopotamia to the present day, some connecting cities, others spanning entire countries and continents. Following some of the world's longest highways from end to end gives travelers the chance to witness the world gradually changing before their very eyes. These highways roll on for thousands of miles and stretch through deserts, mountain ranges, and jungles, making them much more than just corridors of transportation. They are epic adventures and that test the mental and physical endurance of bikers, truckers, cyclists, and anyone else determined enough to traverse them.

These roads pass through numerous border crossings and time zones, and the extreme environments some of them navigate may not be for everyone. Road conditions can vary wildly, especially those of less-developed nations. The smooth asphalt of North America or Western Europe can soon give way to lengthy and poorly maintained sections that are already difficult enough due to extreme weather and challenging terrain.

One lengthy road we decided not to include due to its poor condition is the Tripoli to Cape Town Highway (TAH 3). With its large missing sections and poorly maintained segments, we deemed it unworthy despite its impressive 6,716-mile length. Other epic highways around the world we have decided against include the Asian Highway Network (AH). Environmental and political issues have hindered the realization of the AH1, and a missing link between Nepal and India on the AH2 persists. Additionally, substandard road conditions in several sections make the AH5 a questionable inclusion, while the AH6 remains incomplete, particularly on the North Korea/Russia section.

