What Engines Do Mack Trucks Use?
Mack got its start 125 years ago when Jack and Gus Mack founded the company in Brooklyn, NY, in 1900. Since that time, the Mack name has become synonymous with heavy-duty and semi-trucks in close to 30 countries around the world. While Mack is an industry leader in the truck world, don't expect the company to offer a pickup truck any time soon.
According to the company's online "Build My Mack" tool, the current lineup of engines available underneath a Mack truck bulldog-adorned hood include various configurations of the company's proprietary MP7, MP8, MP8HE, MP13, and MP13HE diesel engines as well as options for the Cummins L9N natural gas engine and battery electric propulsion systems.
Mack semi-truck offerings include the Anthem, Pinnacle, and Pioneer models. The MP7, MP8 and MP8HE engines are available in the Mack Anthem, while the Pinnacle offers only MP8 and MP8HE engine options. The top-line Mack Pioneer comes with a choice between the MP13 or MP13HE engines.
Other diesel Mack trucks, including box, cement mixer, dump, garbage, utility, and flatbed types, generally use MP7, MP8, and MP8HE engines. All Mack MP engines, in addition to its transmissions and drivelines, are developed and manufactured at the Mack production facility in Hagerstown, Maryland.
How much power do Mack truck engines have?
The Mack truck diesel engine with the most horsepower is the MP13(shown above). It's available in the Mack Pioneer with horsepower ratings from 415 to 515, delivering from 1,550 to 1,900 lb-ft of torque. While the MP13HE falls slightly behind with its 505-maximum horsepower, it includes Mack's "Energy Recovery Technology" to convert heat produced by the engine into torque. This technology gives the MP13HE the advantage in torque production with up to 1,950 lb-ft available.
Next in the order are the Mack MP8 and MP8HE diesel engines. MP8 variations produce from 415 to 505 horsepower with a corresponding 1,460 to 1,860 lb-ft of torque depending on the application and configuration chosen. MP8HE engines offer slightly less horsepower, topping out at 445 hp, but match the standard MP8 for torque production, delivering from 1,760 to 1,860 lb-ft.
The MP7 is the least powerful diesel in the Mack engine lineup. Mack MP7 horsepower ratings fall into the 325 to 425 range, while delivering between 1,260 and 1,560 lb-ft of torque.
While other semi-trucks use a variety of Cummins engines, Mack offers the natural gas-powered Cummins L9N in a few of its trucks. The Cummins L9N produces up to 320 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque, making it the least powerful, but cleanest operating engine option.