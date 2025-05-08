What Engines Do Mack Trucks Use?

Mack got its start 125 years ago when Jack and Gus Mack founded the company in Brooklyn, NY, in 1900. Since that time, the Mack name has become synonymous with heavy-duty and semi-trucks in close to 30 countries around the world. While Mack is an industry leader in the truck world, don't expect the company to offer a pickup truck any time soon.

According to the company's online "Build My Mack" tool, the current lineup of engines available underneath a Mack truck bulldog-adorned hood include various configurations of the company's proprietary MP7, MP8, MP8HE, MP13, and MP13HE diesel engines as well as options for the Cummins L9N natural gas engine and battery electric propulsion systems.

Mack semi-truck offerings include the Anthem, Pinnacle, and Pioneer models. The MP7, MP8 and MP8HE engines are available in the Mack Anthem, while the Pinnacle offers only MP8 and MP8HE engine options. The top-line Mack Pioneer comes with a choice between the MP13 or MP13HE engines.

Other diesel Mack trucks, including box, cement mixer, dump, garbage, utility, and flatbed types, generally use MP7, MP8, and MP8HE engines. All Mack MP engines, in addition to its transmissions and drivelines, are developed and manufactured at the Mack production facility in Hagerstown, Maryland.

