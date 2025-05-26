12 Affordable Cars With Over 200 HP

Honda's Si models have offered enthusiasts fun-to-drive characteristics for four decades now. Never as hardcore as the R-Type variants, but still engaging to drive, and, crucially, affordable, Si models have gained popularity in enthusiast circles. The latest Civic Si is the perfect example of an affordable fun car. With 200 hp on tap, stick shift, and excellent driving dynamics, the Honda Civic Si shows that you really don't need the Type R.

Advertisement

To put it bluntly — the Civic Si ticks all the right boxes. Its 1.5-liter turbo-four is punchy and fun to rev until it hits the redline. It also sprints to 60 in brisk 6.6 seconds. Yes, it's only front-wheel drive, but Honda was smart to equip the front axle with a helical limited-slip differential, so it handles sharply. The six-speed manual transmission is great, too. Precise. Responsive. Just a joy to use, particularly because the clutch pedal is also perfectly weighted. Hardly surprising, as Honda's stick shifts have always been great. But this one also has a rev-match feature, making it easier for folks that haven't mastered the heel-and-toe technique.

Still, the biggest reason why the Civic Si is a great buy is how it handles the everyday tasks. It's practical inside, with ample room for front and rear passengers. The dashboard looks the part, too, and comes dressed in good materials. The equipment is also generous, especially considering the $31,400 starting price. Overall, this might be the best buy for people that want an affordable, practical, and fun daily driver.

Advertisement