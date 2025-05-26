12 Affordable Cars With Over 200 HP
Cars have become increasingly more powerful lately, with turbochargers and electric motors bumping horsepower and torque outputs to crazy new heights. What was considered powerful just two decades ago, today is the new normal. Still, prices have also reached astronomical levels lately — the average car price in the U.S. in May 2025 is $48,699. Sheesh!
Fortunately, you don't have to spend that amount of money on a relatively fast vehicle. We are happy to report that affordable cars with over 200 hp are still available, and they are better than ever. Want a sporty, engaging, affordable car? There are numerous options waiting in dealerships. What about a cost-effective family crossover with enough oomph for quick overtaking? Yup, there are some of those, too. Let's also not forget about some slightly used 200+ hp cars that are worth a check. You'll find a car from each of those categories in this piece, so let's have a closer look.
2025 Honda Civic Si
Honda's Si models have offered enthusiasts fun-to-drive characteristics for four decades now. Never as hardcore as the R-Type variants, but still engaging to drive, and, crucially, affordable, Si models have gained popularity in enthusiast circles. The latest Civic Si is the perfect example of an affordable fun car. With 200 hp on tap, stick shift, and excellent driving dynamics, the Honda Civic Si shows that you really don't need the Type R.
To put it bluntly — the Civic Si ticks all the right boxes. Its 1.5-liter turbo-four is punchy and fun to rev until it hits the redline. It also sprints to 60 in brisk 6.6 seconds. Yes, it's only front-wheel drive, but Honda was smart to equip the front axle with a helical limited-slip differential, so it handles sharply. The six-speed manual transmission is great, too. Precise. Responsive. Just a joy to use, particularly because the clutch pedal is also perfectly weighted. Hardly surprising, as Honda's stick shifts have always been great. But this one also has a rev-match feature, making it easier for folks that haven't mastered the heel-and-toe technique.
Still, the biggest reason why the Civic Si is a great buy is how it handles the everyday tasks. It's practical inside, with ample room for front and rear passengers. The dashboard looks the part, too, and comes dressed in good materials. The equipment is also generous, especially considering the $31,400 starting price. Overall, this might be the best buy for people that want an affordable, practical, and fun daily driver.
2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Want an affordable and fun-to-drive car with a German flavor? Enter the Jetta GLI — the Civic Si's closest competitor. VW's sporty compact sedan has almost everything you'd seek in such a vehicle, including a healthy dose of horsepower. See, the Jetta GLI trumps the Civic with its 2.0-liter turbo-four, which pumps out 228 hp and potent 258 lb-ft of torque. That's enough for a 0-60 time of 6 seconds with the six-speed manual, about 1.1 seconds behind the Civic Type R. The more expensive seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is even quicker, completing the sprint in 5.6 seconds.
Although slower, we still think that the Civic Si steals the Jetta GLI's glory, though. VW's sedan isn't as sport focused as its Japanese rival, although it also has a locking differential up front and a tighter suspension. Its stick shift, while smooth and easy to use, isn't as engaging as on the Civic Si. Crucially, the Jetta GLI is more expensive, starting at $33,940. It's still affordable, but a bit of a tougher buy over its closest rival.
Honda's sedan further distinguishes itself with its unique cabin, which looks way more interesting than the boring monotone interior of the Jetta GLI. On a more positive note, VW's sedan feels as spacious inside, and offers a good amount of cargo space.
2025 Mazda 3 Turbo
Starting at $33,450, the Mazda 3 Turbo sedan appears expensive next to the Civic Si, but it makes sense once you get into the details. See, the Mazda 3 Turbo upsets expectations with AWD as standard, meaning it can give you thrills regardless of the weather conditions outside. Its 2.5-liter turbo-four also delivers 250 hp and an Earth-spinning 320 lb-ft of torque, enough for a 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds.
Furthermore, Mazda's i-Activ AWD system is equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus, which aids with agility and stability. Even so, it's not a bona fide performance car, but a quick, premium hatchback. Perhaps the biggest reason for that is the lack of a manual transmission — the only option is a six-speed automatic. It's a good gearbox, but certainly not as engaging as a stick shift. Perhaps Mazda didn't want to upset sales of the MX-5 Miata, but it feels like a missed opportunity.
That said, you do get a high-quality interior at an affordable price. The materials inside are top notch — every surface looks and feels like it belongs to a premium vehicle. It's reasonably practical and spacious inside, too. The Mazda 3 Turbo hatchback also looks sleek and expensive on the outside, in line with its performance credentials. Unfortunately, it's $1,200 more expensive, while also being shorter and with a smaller trunk.
2025 Hyundai Elantra N
With 286 hp on tap and a starting price $35,545, the Hyundai Elantra N wins the horsepower-per-dollar war. Yes, it only comes with front-wheel drive, but the Elantra N still delivers where it matters in an affordable performance car. As standard, it comes with an engaging six-speed manual, which gets to 60 in 5.1 seconds. Or, you can have it with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, which sprints to 60 in an astonishing 4.8 seconds.
The best part — it feels like a sharp tool around the twisties. The dynamics are mightily impressive, especially considering the price. The Elantra N is always eager to turn into a corner, but it remains balanced throughout. Grip is excellent, allowing some crazy speeds through the corners. The steering is also quick and accurate. Overall, it's one of the most fun-to-drive performance sedans at its price, despite not having AWD.
And it gets better. The Elantra N has a very spacious cabin, and a big, usable trunk. It can also be smooth and civilized when you don't feel N-gaged — just like you'd expect from a family sedan. The plastics inside are a bit cheap, but let's not forget that the Elantra N is also better-priced than its rivals. At least it looks modern and sporty, with a cockpit-style dashboard and two 10.3-inch displays with fun graphics.
2025 Toyota GR86 & Subaru BRZ
If having fun on a twisty road is what you seek, forget about a performance sedan. What you need is a lightweight sports coupe, built from the ground up to be a fun machine. Also, rear-wheel drive. Sprinkle it with a naturally aspirated engine for higher responsiveness while you are at it. And, of course, a precise, mechanical stick shift.
You'll get all of those in the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ — the only affordable RWD coupes currently available. Yes, with "only" 228 hp and a lowly 184 lb-ft of torque, the 2.4-liter boxer engine inside these cool-looking coupes isn't particularly quick. Still, thanks to the low curb weight of around 2,800 pounds, the naturally aspirated unit brings these coupes to 60 in just 5.4 seconds. Crucially, you don't need to worry about turbo lag — the engine instantly responds to your right foot.
Still, it's the driving dynamics that set the affordable Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ twins apart from their rivals — the playful, yet incredibly balanced chassis; the precise, communicative steering; the super-engaging six-speed manual. These coupes let you connect with them on a deeper level. They talk to you. Teach you how to drive better. Isn't this what a sports car is all about?
Yes, the rear seats on these JDM classics are almost useless. A bit more refinement on the highway wouldn't have hurt, too. But at $31,135 (GR86) and $32,380 (BRZ), good luck finding anything more engaging. Faster? Sure. More practical? Absolutely. Only the MX-5 Miata matches them in engagement, but it "only" has 181 hp.
2025 Ford Mustang EcoBoost
With only four cylinders, can you call the 2025 Ford Mustang EcoBoost a muscle car? Purists will of course never agree. Muscle cars and V8s are intertwined, they say. So, let us put it this way — the Mustang EcoBoost costs $33,515, packs 315 hp, and can spin the rear wheels readily thanks to the potent 350 lb-ft of torque. It hits 60 in 4.5 seconds. Four. Point. Five. For thirty grand. Call it what you will, but you can't argue its performance credentials.
It brings drama, too. With the performance exhaust, the 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost unit will pierce through your ears. Yes, it's not a throaty V8 soundtrack, but it will awaken the boy racer inside you. It's pretty good to drive, too, with a balanced chassis and good steering. There is an elephant in the EcoBoost, though. It's not the lack of four cylinders. Nor the fact that it's not very fuel efficient. See, for whatever reason, Ford only offers the Mustang EcoBoost with a 10-speed automatic. Bummer. But hey — it's better for quarter-mile races!
Of course, give us a blank check, and we would always go for the 500-hp Dark Horse V8. It's faster, sounds like a dream, and comes with a manual gearbox. Still, you could get two EcoBoosts for the price of one Dark Horse. If you insist on a V8, the 480-hp GT trim is way more affordable at $48,155.
2025 Subaru WRX
Rally pedigree. Four-wheel drive. A potent 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer that delivers 271 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Six-speed manual. $36,920. Take all these things into account and the Subaru WRX sounds like a "shut up and take my money" prospect. In our 2022 Subaru WRX review, we were also impressed by the playful handling and versatility. Throw any weather at Subaru's AWD system, and it will come out on top.
Still, we think that the upgraded Subaru WRX tS is the real deal, mainly thanks to its adjustable dampers. The entry-level model feels too stiff most of the time, and the tS rectifies that issue. Oh, and it's the only model where you can have adaptive dampers and the slick-shifting manual together. It even has upgraded Brembo brakes, which should make it more capable on the track. Starting at $46,875, the WRX tS probably doesn't deserve the affordable moniker, but it's the closest to an STI in this generation.
Regardless of the trim, the WRX reaches 60 in 5.6 seconds with the manual. A CVT with pre-programmed shifting points is also available. It's faster to 60 by 0.2 seconds, but, damn, CVT and driving engagement don't blend. The CVT might be a better option for people that just want a fast and practical car, though. The WRX is spacious inside and has a useful cargo area.
2025 Dodge Hornet GT
Okay, we know that most folks today like high-riding vehicles. Good news! There are also many affordable crossovers with over 200 hp. The sharp-looking Dodge Hornet, for example, packs a 2-liter turbo-four with 268 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque yet costs just $31,590. How is that possible you might ask? Well, the Hornet GT is on the small side. It's 3.2 inches shorter than the RAV4. The Toyota rival has a 2.1-inch longer wheelbase, too. As a result, the Hornet GT has limited room in the second row and a tight cargo area.
But good luck catching this hornet with Toyota's bestseller. Paired with a standard 9-speed manual, Dodge's crossover gets to 60 in 5.7 seconds. And it's not just the numbers. The Dodge Hornet GT stings you just enough to give you goosebumps. It's also quick but planted in the corners. With standard AWD, it's an all-weather vehicle as well. Curiously, the plug-in hybrid Hornet R/T is even more engaging to drive. Its 1.3-liter turbo-four will raise doubts among purists. Still, the PHEV version makes 288 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, and sprints to 60 in 5.5 seconds. The massive, instant electric torque makes the Hornet R/T far more explosive in the real world, too. You also get 32 miles of electric-only range. Unfortunately, at around $10k more, the R/T isn't exactly affordable.
2025 Ford Escape 2.0 EcoBoost
Remember that 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine from the Mustang? It's also available in the Escape crossover, albeit with a 250 hp output. Accompanied by an eight-speed automatic and standard AWD, the turbo-four is quick, bringing the Escape to 60 in 5.8 seconds.
It's affordable, too. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost is standard in the ST-Line Select trim, which starts at $34,325 with delivery charges included. The best part — you are already getting a well-equipped model. The ST-Line Select comes standard with a sportier exterior appearance, including 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and dual-chrome exhaust tips. Inside, you get heated front seats and steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Fortunately, Ford has also kept physical controls for most functions.
Of course, the Blue Oval wanted to give the 2.0-liter EcoBoost Escape a sharper driving signature, and it largely succeeded. The Escape is one of the most agile compact SUVs, with the AWD system helping with traction. Of course, don't expect Mustang-level engagement, but the Escape is still a good corner carver. The EcoBoost engine is satisfyingly efficient, too, with 31-mpg highway, 23-mpg city, and 26-mpg combined rating.
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
If you want to marry an affordable purchasing price with ultra-low running costs, forget the Escape EcoBoost. The RAV4 Hybrid is the compact SUV to get, achieving an astonishing 41-mpg city and 38-mpg highway. Despite its more complex powertrain and on-board battery, the 2025 Toyota RAV4 is still very affordable, with the base LE trim costing $33,695. Higher-end trims aren't much more expensive; the off-road-focused Woodland edition, for example, begins at $36,915.
You must be thinking that the RAV4 Hybrid is down on power, but it still produces healthy 219 hp. It even comes with standard AWD, though the rear wheels are powered by an electric motor. Crucially, it hits 60 in 7.3 seconds, which isn't too bad for a fuel-efficient crossover. In fact, the electric bits add a bump in everyday performance, with instant torque available on demand. Sure, the RAV4 Hybrid isn't an engaging car, but that will change with the all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4, which will receive a GR Sport variant with sharper suspension. The hybrid powertrain will also be bumped to 236 hp (AWD), with a new 226-hp FWD variant also added.
The current model is still competitive, though. It's easy to live with inside — the dashboard layout is ergonomic and straightforward. Although not as spacious as some of its newer rivals, the RAV4 Hybrid still offers good passenger and cargo room. Crucially, buyers seem perfectly content with the space on offer — the RAV4 was the best-selling non-truck vehicle in the U.S. in 2024.
2012-2018 BMW 328i (Used)
By now we've shown that you can buy an affordable new vehicle with over 200 hp. If you are really short on cash, you can find many great options on the used market. Like, for example, the F30-generation BMW 328i, which has everything you'd want in a sports sedan. Rear-wheel drive with AWD option? Check. Six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic options? Also check. An understated, yet classy design? You bet!
The 328i's 2.0-liter turbo-four engine is sweet, too, delivering 240 hp and 255 lb-ft of torque. 0-60: 5.4 seconds (automatic), or 5.5 seconds (manual). The best part — it's rated at 35-mpg highway, an excellent figure for a decade-old sports sedan. As you'd expect from any BMW, the 328i is good to drive, too, with a balanced, communicative chassis. Hardly surprising, as it has perfect 50/50 weight distribution. It's relatively spacious inside, too, and the quality is top notch.
F30 BMW 328i models range from $10,000 to $15,000 today, depending on the mileage. Crucially, the F30-generation is considered largely reliable, without too many catastrophic failures. It came right after the E90 2011 BMW 328i, which you should steer clear of due to airbag and engine problems. Meanwhile, with the new 3-Series models mainly improving in the cabin tech department and adding weight and complexity, the F30 seems like a sweet spot. Oh, and good luck finding the latest 3-Series with a manual!
2015-2023 Ford Mustang GT (Used)
Not convinced by the four-cylinder engine in the latest Ford Mustang EcoBoost? Then, you can go the used route and find a low-mileage Mustang GT from the previous S550 generation. A pre-facelift 2017 MY Mustang GT will cost you around $25k, which seems like a bargain for a relatively modern V8 muscle car.
Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V8 in the S550-generation produced 435 hp initially, though the facelifted model got a bump to 460 hp. Torque was also increased from 400 lb-ft to 420 lb-ft, and the redline started at 7,400 rpm — 400 rpm higher than before. The facelifted 2018 Mustang GT is a bit more expensive, though, with low-mileage models starting at over $30k.
Still, any S550 Mustang GT will put a big smile on your face. Both versions were available with a six-speed manual for a more engaging driving experience, with many available for sale today. The cross-plane V8 sounds like a racecar engine, with the traditional throaty tone you'd expect from an American muscle car. Reviews at the time also praised the driving dynamics, meaning you can also have fun on a twisty road. Oh, and crucial for a used vehicle, the Coyote "Five-Oh" is a very reliable engine.