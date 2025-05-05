10 Used BMW Models To Steer Clear Of At All Costs

There are some good things you should know about the new BMW X3, but unless you're trying to deal with a load of engine problems, you might want to avoid the 2013 BMW X3. This SUV might have initially drawn appeal as a sporty luxury crossover, but it has left many purchasers disappointed over time.

The X3's engine issues can mostly be traced to the timing chain, which tends to stretch or break, leading to engine damage. This problem was common for the many BMW vehicles equipped with N20 and N26 engines, and the long list of complaints eventually led to a lawsuit settlement in 2021. While not admitting any fault, BMW offered some compensation through reimbursement and repairs. However, this reimbursement was limited and dependent on the vehicle's mileage, meaning that those that exceeded 100,000 miles or that had been in service for more than 8 years were entirely excluded. No official recall was made, and owners have continued to complain about this problem years later.

Apart from these, the 2013 BMW X3 seems to have its fair share of powertrain and electrical system issues, and it has had seven recalls so far. So we recommend that you avoid it altogether.

