All About The Engines In The BMW X5 E53: Horsepower, Torque, & Other Specs

After the midsize SUV craze took off in the '90s with the introduction of the Ford Explorer, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Mercedes-Benz ML (now GLE), BMW in 1999 hopped on the train by adding the BMW X5 E53 to its portfolio, which was previously dominated by luxury sedans and rear-wheel drive sports cars. As a result, the E53 became both the first X5 generation and BMW's first SUV (in case you're curious, E53 is the factory code for the first BMW X5 generation). BMW's goal at the time was to create a high-riding vehicle with the versatility of an SUV and driving dynamics typical of its performance cars. And so the X5 E53 was based on the BMW E39 5 Series but also shared features such as a split tailgate and hill-descent control with the Range Rover.

By the time it was ready for the market, the midsize luxury crossover SUV was complete with a sturdy unibody construction that made it relatively lightweight compared to SUVs with body-on-frame design, an all-wheel drive layout, a stiff, fully independent suspension system with dynamic stability control, and later a range of brawny engines laying beneath its beautiful skin. The BMW X5 E53 initially offered a 4.4-liter M62 V8 at launch for the 2000 model year, and then a 3.0-liter M54 straight-six the following year. Eventually, by 2006, the engine count had grown to five for the gas-powered first-generation X5, following the introduction of the 4.6-liter M62 V8 in the X5 4.6is, 4.4-liter N62 V8 in the revised X5 4.4i, and a larger 4.8-liter N62 V8 in the 4.8is. The Bavarian giant also offered the celebrated BMW M57 straight-six diesel engine under the hood of the E53 X5 3.0d for those wanting an oil burner. Here's a look at the engines that were in the BMW X5 E53 and their specs.

