Which Engine Does Wiesmann Use In Its MF4s, And How Fast Can They Go?

Few are privy to German boutique automaker Wiesmann, but hardcore enthusiasts know the gecko Wiesmann logo for cars that stick to the road like nobody's business. Born out of a passion for building a sports car infused with classic British roadster styling and German technology, brothers Martin and Friedhelm Wiesmann chose heart over head when they opened for business in 1988.

The automaker's first car, the Wiesmann MF3 Roadster, was launched in 1993, and a longstanding relationship with fellow German automaker BMW began. The MF3 debuted with BMW's S54 engine under the hood, a naturally aspirated straight-six with 3.2 liters of displacement. It's the same engine that powers the iconic E46 M3.

The engine produces 343 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque in the Wiesmann MF3, enabling it to reach a 158 mph top speed. The MF3 was in production for 18 years and was the automaker's longest-running production car, but Wiesmann's evolving partnership with BMW resulted in more power for the automaker's next hurrah, the MF4.