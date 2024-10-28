Which Engine Does Wiesmann Use In Its MF4s, And How Fast Can They Go?
Few are privy to German boutique automaker Wiesmann, but hardcore enthusiasts know the gecko Wiesmann logo for cars that stick to the road like nobody's business. Born out of a passion for building a sports car infused with classic British roadster styling and German technology, brothers Martin and Friedhelm Wiesmann chose heart over head when they opened for business in 1988.
The automaker's first car, the Wiesmann MF3 Roadster, was launched in 1993, and a longstanding relationship with fellow German automaker BMW began. The MF3 debuted with BMW's S54 engine under the hood, a naturally aspirated straight-six with 3.2 liters of displacement. It's the same engine that powers the iconic E46 M3.
The engine produces 343 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque in the Wiesmann MF3, enabling it to reach a 158 mph top speed. The MF3 was in production for 18 years and was the automaker's longest-running production car, but Wiesmann's evolving partnership with BMW resulted in more power for the automaker's next hurrah, the MF4.
Wiesmann MF4: Powered by BMW V8 powerplants
Wiessmann unveiled the GT MF4 Coupe in 2003. The Roadster MF4 version followed in 2009, and the automaker unveiled the MF4-S with even more power. The GT MF4 has a BMW N62 naturally aspirated V8, standard rear-wheel drive, and a six-speed manual transmission. It produces 367 horsepower and 361 lb-ft of torque. It's the same engine that Morgan commissioned for the Plus 8 GTR.
Meanwhile, the Wiesmann MF4-S has an updated BMW S65B540 naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8. It's the same engine that powers the E90 BMW M3. But in the Wiesmann, it produces 420 horsepower, more than the M3's 414 horsepower. Wiessmann also built an MF4-T in coupe and roadster format, and it came with a twin-turbo BMW V8 engine with 407 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque.
Wiesmann claims the MF4-T could reach 60 mph from a standstill in 4.6 seconds and reach a 180 mph top speed. The more potent MF4-S could sprint from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and has a 186 mph top speed. Considering all Wiesmann MF4s weigh no more than 3,659 lbs. (1,660 kgs), their cars are essentially rocketships for the road. Wiessmann's foray into the EV world is Project Thunderball, a twin-motor, retro-styled EV roadster that sprints to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.