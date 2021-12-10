2022 Morgan Plus 8 GTR is a masterpiece that almost didn’t happen

English automaker Morgan Motor Company has unveiled its most powerful car, the Plus 8 GTR. It’s the company’s second new car after revealing the Plus Four CX-T a few months back, and there’s an exciting story behind it all. You see, Morgan claims the Plus 8 GTR was only made possible after recently finding “a number of Plus 8 rolling chassis” lying around.

Per documentation shared in early February, 2021, this new vehicle was made possible by the “recent availability of rolling chassis from a discontinued external project.” As such, all of the models released in this set will be based on “unused, recommissioned chassis and powertrains.” Some may tell this story as a bit of fortune – luck, that allowed the chassis to be made available, while others will suggest that anything can be made possible with a large enough stack of cash. Either way, this is a vehicle that could just as easily have been left on the drawing board – and what a tragedy that would have been!

“Striking design, the finest craftsmanship, and an exhilarating sports car to drive, the Plus 8 GTR is the perfect swansong to the Morgan V8,” said Steve Morris, Chairman & CEO, Morgan Motor Company. Only eight Plus 8 GTRs will exist, and the first to roll off the production lot is the car you see here finished in Yas Marina Blue paint, a racing-inspired hue worn initially by the Plus 8 Big Blue racing car from the early 90s.

And yet, a fortuitous event and unique paint job are not what makes the Morgan Plus 8 GTR more exciting – it won’t be Morgan’s most potent creation if it didn’t come with some shove, after all. Under the hood is a BMW N62 4.8-liter naturally-aspirated V8 pumping out 375 horsepower. It’s typically the same engine in the second-gen BMW X5 4.8i SUV and Weismann GT roadster. The latter is now operating as German boutique automaker Bolden and has recently unveiled its first car, the CR4 (based on a BMW Z4 roadster).

Back to Morgan, the Plus 8 GTR enabled designers to play around with the roadster’s classic design cues. It has a higher shoulder line, a resculpted rear end, new five-spoke center-lock wheels, and redesigned wheel arches. It also gains new front wings and a front splitter handcrafted from aluminum. In addition, the hardtop features a cockpit vent to finish off the vintage racer vibe.

Meanwhile, the interior is as luscious as the sheet metal with custom GTR dials and new door cards. Optional equipment includes carbon-fiber seats and racing harnesses. Five of the nine units were sold for export, while four will reside in the United Kingdom. Morgan adds buyers could choose from a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox to pair with the V8 engine, and the car is available in a left or right-hand drive configuration.

Of course, each Morgan Plus 8 GTR is fully customizable. The automaker welcomes buyers to work alongside the Morgan design team in specifying colors, materials, and interior accouterments. According to Morgan, the first deliveries will arrive before the end of this year, while the remaining few will complete by early 2022.