Morgan Plus Four CX-T is built for the road less traveled

Morgan has been producing sports cars since 1911. The sports cars have included the iconic three-wheel vehicle as well as its larger two-seat traditional sports cars. All of those cars had one thing in common; they were all designed for use on paved roads.

Morgan has announced a new vehicle that is a departure from vehicles in the past designed to be used on paved roads and off-road. The new vehicle is called the Morgan Plus Four CX-T. The vehicle is built on the CX-Generation bonded aluminum platform underpinning the Morgan Plus Four and Morgan Plus Six.

Head of design for Morgan, Jonathan Wells, says the project came from a desire to build a British adventure vehicle. Plus Four CX-T was designed in partnership with Rally Raid UK and promises to conquer almost any type of terrain. The vehicles begin production at the Morgan factory in Malvern, Worcestershire, before being sent to the Rally Raid workshop to be completed.

Several upgrades are made to the vehicle to give the car its off-road capability, including EXE-TC coil-over shock assemblies fitted to Plus Six suspension arms. It also gets off-road-ready wheels and tires along with ground clearance of 230 millimeters. In addition, Morgan fits the car with a three-mode locking rear differential for improved traction on various surfaces.

Where the trunk on a regular Morgan vehicle would be is a protective exoskeleton with a rear equipment rack. It’s designed to house various storage solutions and can be adapted to carry other leisure equipment, including bikes and surfboards. Underneath the vehicle is a five-piece protection system to prevent any of the running gear from being damaged off-road and a custom exhaust system with rear side-exit mounting to improve departure angle. Morgan plans to produce eight Plus Four CX-T cars this year, starting at £170,000 plus taxes.