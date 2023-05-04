Wiesmann Project Thunderball First Drive: A Sporty EV Roadster Aiming To Beat Tesla

Thought Tesla or Polestar would be first to deliver a convertible electric sports car? An obscure German automaker is back from the dead to say you're wrong. Founded in 1988 and reborn in 2016, Wiesmann is best known for producing two-seat roadsters with the looks of a classic British roadster and the power of a supercar, thanks to massive engines sourced from BMW's M division.

Wiesmann enjoyed some success during the 2000s, and is much better known in its native country than elsewhere. But that wasn't enough to keep it afloat, and in 2013 it filed for bankruptcy. Then along came Harvard-educated, British-Indian businessman Roheen Berry, who liked his V10-powered Wiesmann MF5 so much he bought the company.

Berry had planned to keep building sports cars powered by BMW engines, only for the first new Wiesmann in a decade to be stopped in its tracks by the pandemic. As Covid-19 brought the 2020 Geneva motor show to an end before the doors had even opened, Wiesmann pivoted from hydrocarbons to electrons in a bid to make the first production-ready electric roadster — a race that also includes open-top EVs from Porsche, Tesla and Polestar.

With Porsche's new, all-electric Boxster not due until 2025, the Polestar 6 intended to arrive a year later and the Tesla Roadster missing in action, Wiesmann could deliver the first electric convertible sports car, should what's currently known as Project Thunderball hit its 2024 deadline.