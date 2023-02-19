This New Wiesmann Roadster Proves Electric Cars Don't Have To Be Boring

If the question is "what does an electric Wiesmann even look like?", the pleasantly simple answer is "like a Wiesmann." The roadster shows off sleek, sweeping curves wrapped around a snarling grille, delivering enough low-slung malice to suggest machine guns behind the headlights and a keyfob that launches missiles from a castle shaped like a skull. Seriously, the company even named the thing Project Thunderball.

Wiesmann proudly notes that Project Thunderball is the first all-electric luxury roadster, though Tesla has arguably already claimed that title. In fairness, Wiesmann's idea of luxury is on another level. Starting at 300,000 Euro — a little more than $320,000 — every car is built to customers' exact specifications. Wiesmann expects that regardless of customization, Project Thunderball will deliver a zero to 60 time of 2.9 seconds courtesy of a 500kW (680 horsepower) from the custom mid-engined electric plant. The carmaker also promises a 500-kilometer range; that's 310 miles, roughly on par with a Tesla Model Y.

The whole first run of Project Thunderball, slated for delivery in 2024, has already sold out. That said, the sheer existence of that much demand for such a high-ticket item — and Wiesmann is clearly expecting more, as it's already taking €3,000 reservations for 2025 — may indicate that real custom-tooled luxury is another segment of the auto marketplace ready to electrify.