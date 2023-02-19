This New Wiesmann Roadster Proves Electric Cars Don't Have To Be Boring
German custom automaker Wiesmann is officially doing its part in the Green Revolution. At first glance, Wiesmann might not seem like an eco-warrior sort of institution. Founded by brothers Martin and Friedhelm Wiesmann, the Dülmen-based company is less a car manufacturer than an automotive boutique. In the Wiesmanns' own words, Friedhelm and Martin came out of the 1988 Essen Motor Show with a vision: fusing "the look of a classic British roadster with state-of-the-art German technology." Relentless execution on that design spec has made Wiesmann one of the world's most iconic custom carmakers.
To state the obvious, Wiesmann isn't exactly a target for environmentalist pressure. Serious policy tends not to prioritize automakers who count their cars on the road in hundreds rather than hundreds of thousands. That makes it especially impressive — and especially interesting — that the company has committed to an electric car. What would a battery-electric Wiesmann even look like?
Wiesmann has already seen high demand for Project Thunderball
If the question is "what does an electric Wiesmann even look like?", the pleasantly simple answer is "like a Wiesmann." The roadster shows off sleek, sweeping curves wrapped around a snarling grille, delivering enough low-slung malice to suggest machine guns behind the headlights and a keyfob that launches missiles from a castle shaped like a skull. Seriously, the company even named the thing Project Thunderball.
Wiesmann proudly notes that Project Thunderball is the first all-electric luxury roadster, though Tesla has arguably already claimed that title. In fairness, Wiesmann's idea of luxury is on another level. Starting at 300,000 Euro — a little more than $320,000 — every car is built to customers' exact specifications. Wiesmann expects that regardless of customization, Project Thunderball will deliver a zero to 60 time of 2.9 seconds courtesy of a 500kW (680 horsepower) from the custom mid-engined electric plant. The carmaker also promises a 500-kilometer range; that's 310 miles, roughly on par with a Tesla Model Y.
The whole first run of Project Thunderball, slated for delivery in 2024, has already sold out. That said, the sheer existence of that much demand for such a high-ticket item — and Wiesmann is clearly expecting more, as it's already taking €3,000 reservations for 2025 — may indicate that real custom-tooled luxury is another segment of the auto marketplace ready to electrify.