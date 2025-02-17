11 Things To Know Before Buying A BMW X3 (New Or Used)

Since 2023, the X3 has become BMW's best-selling model, overtaking veteran nameplates like the 3 Series and 5 Series sedans. Its success is arguably down to its versatility — much like the 3 Series, it combines ample power and sharp handling with everyday practicality, all at a price that's attainable for a wide spectrum of buyers. The Bavarian manufacturer has given its all-conquering SUV a thorough redesign for 2025, launching a new, fourth-generation model that claims to offer significant improvements over the outgoing car.

Given its global popularity, the X3 is a particularly important model for BMW to get right. That said, any buyers who aren't sold on the latest changes could always opt for a used X3 instead, saving themselves money in the process. Whether you're planning on making a trip to the dealership for a new X3 or perusing the classifieds for a quality used example, these tips should give you an overview of what's new for 2025 and what to look out for in a used car.