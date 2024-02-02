Were Old Cars Built To Last Longer?

You may have heard people say that cars are no longer as reliable as they used to be. They say that manufacturers these days no longer use quality parts to make cars that can stand the test of time. You may even think so yourself, or at the very least suspect so. After all, everyone has seen that one car with over 300,000 miles that's still going strong.

But are such old, long-lasting cars anomalies or the norm? It's important to consider the tendency people to view the past with rose-colored glasses, often romanticizing and overstating the virtues of bygone days. Studies, such as the 2021 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, show that overall car reliability has actually improved in the last decade. This study examines problems experienced by original owners of three-year-old vehicles, indicating a notable improvement in vehicle longevity and dependability over time.

However, is this the same for all brands? Many new technologies and emissions legislation have been forced onto cars these days, directly affecting how even the oldest car brands approach engineering.