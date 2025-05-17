12 Essential Meta Quest Apps Everyone User Should Have Installed

For years, VR looked like the promise of a new virtual future straight out of a cyberpunk novel. The current reality isn't so encouraging. Over half of game developers feel VR has stagnated, and sales of Meta Quest headsets are in a death spiral; don't even ask about the Apple Vision Pro's great but purpose-lacking tech, which people cared so little about that Apple seems to have ceased production. It's a shame, because in several respects, VR is the best it's ever been. The Meta Quest 3S makes VR incredibly affordable compared to its $500 elder sibling, the Meta Quest 3. Newcomers to the niche will find a backlog of incredible games like "Half-Life: Alyx," and plenty of Meta Quest hidden features that can change how they use their headsets. While the VR world is somewhat limited in terms of things to do, what's available is pretty cool. Today, we're taking a look at the apps that make the most of VR and mixed reality.

Instead of games, we're focusing more on the utility and productivity side of the Meta Quest — ways it can do some everyday things in its own unique way, hopefully changing the way you do them completely. We've discussed previously how much a mixed reality headset can replace your desktop PC, so think of this as an addendum: real examples of applications that expand your headset's versatility. We'll stick with 12 to keep it simple, but we'll offer alternatives where possible.