12 Meta Quest Hidden Features That Will Change How You Use Your Headset

One of the biggest arguments in favor of VR is that lets you play video games while off the couch and moving. Meta has an entire page dedicated to "fitness" experiences. Now, you probably won't be reaching your weight loss goals flailing your arms with a pair of featherweight controllers, but you will burn at least a couple of calories. However few, they're worth keeping track of and there's an easy way to do so automatically.

Advertisement

The feature is the aptly named Meta Quest Move. You will find the move app in your default app library. To start, it will ask you for the typical information you would expect of a fitness app — age, gender, weight, and so on — although you are free to give no information at all. These details help establish accurate estimates of your basal metabolic rate (BMR), or caloric burn. If you do provide this information, rest assured that it is stored locally on-device and will not be shared with Meta in any way.

So how do you use the app? After setting it up, just play and it will track your activity across apps and games, regardless of whether they are fitness-oriented or not. If you want to go even further, you can set goals and keep track of your progress. A floating window keeps track of your calories and time playing as you rack them up. Later, you can share these activity stats with your Apple Health or Android Health Connect on mobile.

Advertisement