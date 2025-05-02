4 Of The Best-Rated Duolingo Alternatives

Duolingo is facing a backlash since it announced a couple of days ago that it is going to be an "AI-first company". In an email from the CEO, Luis von Ahn, which was reposted on Duolingo's LinkedIn account, he said Duolingo was going to replace "slow, manual content creation" with AI. Von Ahn accepts that this move could negatively impact Duolingo's quality. "We'd rather move with urgency and take occasional small hits on quality than move slowly and miss the moment".

Whether AI is the future or just passing hype is still up for debate. However, many users, on Reddit and elsewhere, are taking this as a cue to leave the app and kiss goodbye to their streak score. "Language learning is about good content, not mass content," said one disgruntled Redditor. Another poster commented, "AI is not advanced enough for what Duolingo needs."

If you've also decided to say goodbye to the green owl, you might be wondering what other language learning apps are popular with users. We've taken a look at four apps that score highly on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. You can read more about how they were selected in the methodology section at the end of the article. Where possible, we have tried to find out how much AI different apps use, but we can't guarantee that any of the apps listed are AI-free. In fact, some of them proudly boast of their AI credentials.

