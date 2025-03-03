6 Duolingo App Alternatives For Learning ASL

Even if you've never thought about trying out another language in your life, you more than likely have at least a passing knowledge of Duolingo. Well-known for its outrageous branding and marketing tactics, Duolingo consistently ranks among the highest-rated education apps and is one of the best you can get if you want to learn a different language. Its encouraging personalized learning methods are both thorough and convenient, with the app prioritizing engagement over perfection. However, among Duolingo's vast catalogue of over 40 language and music lessons, one manner of communication that is sorely missed from the platform is American Sign Language.

American Sign Language, or ASL for short, is a far more prevalent language than you might think. In fact, it's the third most common language spoken in the United States after English and Spanish. Learning sign language is a skill that certainly takes time, but the rewards are endless. Learning ASL allows you to communicate with those in the deaf community which opens the door to countless social and professional opportunities, while also giving you greater awareness and appreciation of the experience of deaf individuals.

While Duolingo doesn't offer ASL lessons, there's thankfully no shortage of apps to choose from that teach the ins and outs the language. We've gathered up six of them worth getting your hands on that were chosen based on a number of factors such as their range of features and user reception. We go deeper into our methodology at the end of this article.

