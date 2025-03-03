6 Duolingo App Alternatives For Learning ASL
Even if you've never thought about trying out another language in your life, you more than likely have at least a passing knowledge of Duolingo. Well-known for its outrageous branding and marketing tactics, Duolingo consistently ranks among the highest-rated education apps and is one of the best you can get if you want to learn a different language. Its encouraging personalized learning methods are both thorough and convenient, with the app prioritizing engagement over perfection. However, among Duolingo's vast catalogue of over 40 language and music lessons, one manner of communication that is sorely missed from the platform is American Sign Language.
American Sign Language, or ASL for short, is a far more prevalent language than you might think. In fact, it's the third most common language spoken in the United States after English and Spanish. Learning sign language is a skill that certainly takes time, but the rewards are endless. Learning ASL allows you to communicate with those in the deaf community which opens the door to countless social and professional opportunities, while also giving you greater awareness and appreciation of the experience of deaf individuals.
While Duolingo doesn't offer ASL lessons, there's thankfully no shortage of apps to choose from that teach the ins and outs the language. We've gathered up six of them worth getting your hands on that were chosen based on a number of factors such as their range of features and user reception. We go deeper into our methodology at the end of this article.
Lingvano
If you're already accustomed to using Duolingo, then Lingvano is a great app to go to if you're trying to learn ASL. Like Duolingo, Lingvano places emphasis on keeping users engaged with lessons that are designed to be fun and digestible while remaining effective in helping users retain what they've learned.
Lingvano's array of videos and games are made to be entertaining in their presentation as a way of encouraging users to stay on track. At the same time, the app makes sure that you retain what you've learned by linking together your newly-learned signs to help build sentences and conversations. While many of the lessons are made to be accomplished in 10 minutes, the app still provides plenty of resources to further aid in your learning, such as letting you use your camera to view your accuracy and a dictionary that points out words and sentences. Along with ASL, the app also teaches British Sign Language.
The Lingvano app is available on both the iOS App Store and Google Play, where it holds a 4.9 and 4.8-star rating average respectively. While the app itself is free to download, you will need to sign up for an account, with the platform having free and paid plans that vary depending on your specific courses.
Rocket Languages
For those seeking as thorough an understanding of sign language as possible, then Rocket Languages is an app you're sure to get a lot out of. Amongst the app's wide variety of language lessons ranging from English to Italian to Korean, it also provides an in-depth way to learn sign language. But beyond simply teaching users how to put together a few sentences or have a conversation, the app intends to immerse and inform its users on deaf culture as a whole.
Its modules consist of video demonstrations and written descriptions that provide context to each lesson. While relatively simple in its presentation, the format is nevertheless effective and a good one for those seeking a more controlled environment in which to learn. What really helps this app stand apart is the further information it provides to educate users about the deaf community with details on using ASL in real-world scenarios, the importance of signing space, and other essential points of etiquette to keep in mind. This is a key way to advance your skills while also providing a greater appreciation for ASL culture as a whole.
Rocket Languages can be downloaded for free on either the iOS App Store and Google Play. The app holds a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average on both platforms, with thousands of customers appreciating its thorough combination of written and video lessons. Unlike other ASL apps that typically require a monthly subscription, Rocket can be purchased in its entirety for a one-time payment of $99.95 or sign up for a $20 six-month payment plan.
Preply
The experience of using most ASL apps and programs is relatively the same, with most doing little more than asking a handful of questions about your experience level at the start. While this can still be effective for the right person, others require a more dynamic learning experience. If that sounds like you, then Preply might have all you need and then some.
What makes Preply stand out is its use of live tutors to teach its lessons. Rather than games, quizzes, and videos blurting out information, you can follow along with a tutor who moves at a pace and schedule suited for you. Tutors may also give you homework assignments to perform as a way of practicing your skills further. When searching up tutors, you can view their speciality and background, hourly rate, and reviews from past students.
Unsurprisingly, Preply is a highly-rated app across both the iOS App Store and Google Play, where it holds a 4.8 and 4.6-star rating average respectively. Those who prefer an individualized approach to their lessons found a lot to appreciate from the app, with mixed opinions on the necessity of having a subscription when you're already paying teachers hourly. The subscription price depends on the number of classes you take per week.
Intersign ASL
Intersign ASL is another dynamic program that is great for newcomers. Developed by experts in the sign language community, Intersign makes it easy to learn through its vast array of lessons that teach you from the basics and onward.
When we described Intersign's number of lessons as vast, we weren't exaggerating. The app has over 300 lessons to choose from that are divided into various sections. Throughout your lessons, you also receive exams that help see where you are. Intersign keeps track of your progress and provides rewards as you continue, while also providing handy guides such as a dictionary and glossary that can be referred to when needed. And while the sign variants are somewhat limited compared to other apps, the app's creators state that more are planned to be added down the road.
You can currently find Intersign ASL for free on both the iOS App Store and Google Play. It sports a 4.4-star rating average on Google Play and a 4.7 on the App Store, with reviewers loving the gradual nature of the lessons, although some have reported inconsistencies with the app's performance. You can choose to get a one-month Premium subscription for $6.99, a 6-month Premium Pass subscription for $29.99, or a one-year Premium Pass subscription for $49.99.
ASL Bloom
Everyone's reason for wanting to learn sign language is different. Some may need to learn how to communicate with those they live or work who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. Others may have simply had a curiosity about the language and decide to start learning it. And for those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, sign language is a necessity for day-to-day life. ASL Bloom is a great companion to any of these goals thanks to its personalized and enriching manner of teaching.
The app is made with beginners in mind, cultivating an inviting environment in which to learn while gradually adding on challenges with each lesson. After gauging your experience level and reasons for wanting to learn, ASL Bloom provides you with 20 modules that include hundreds of games, videos, and practice quizzes. The app also utilizes spaced repetition as a way of helping users better retain and remember information. SignLab, the company that developed ASL Bloom, also has apps to help teach British and Indian Sign Language.
While ASL Bloom does offer a basic free plan, it also carries a wide variety of subscription plans for those seeking to elevate their experience. These include a three-month plan for $48 or $16 per month, a six-month plan for $79.99 or $13.30 a month, and a one-year subscription for $98.99 or $8.25 a month. You can also take on a seven-day free trial to get a feel for the advanced service. The app itself is available in both the iOS App Store and Google Play with a respective 4.9 and 4.8-star rating on average.
ASL Pocket Sign
ASL Pocket Sign is aware that not everyone can dedicate countless hours a day to learning sign language. As a result, this app places its emphasis on conveinence, with lessons that are made to be quick and easy to access. This is another great app choice for those used to Duolingo's fun yet effective experience.
Pocket Sign introduces you to a variety of words, phrases, and sentences through short, interactive lessons. These lessons delve into various topics with the intent on teaching important skills such as the alphabet, common greetings, and even baby sign language. It also provides handy visual tips to remember the meaning of certain signs. After your lessons, you can test your knowledge with fun exercises such as fill-in-the-blank activities and quizzes. This is a great pick for those who like to gamify their learning, as Pocket Sign lets you collect gems while working that can later be traded in for perks.
ASL Pocket Sign is free to download on the iOS App Store and Google Play. The app holds near-perfect scores on both platforms, being rated 4.8-stars on average. Users have praised the bite-sized nature of the lessons, although some feel that tweaks to the video editing and performance elements would be needed to convince them to pay. A yearly subscription plan can be purchased for $59.99 or you can get it monthly for $5.99.
Why did we choose these ASL learning apps?
Trying to settle on what made this list came with its fair share of challenges. Ultimately, our choices were picked based after careful examination of what each service had to offer, getting an idea of their reception, and using our own judgement as users to determine what would be the best choice.
We first looked at the overall functionality of each app and what they offered. We sought a mix of simpler apps that brought a Duolingo-esque gamified approach to their learning experience and more in-depth programs for those seeking a more serious application of their ASL skills. One isn't better than the other necessarily, but rather we wanted to ensure that each could fulfill a different need or situation. At the end, effectiveness was the name of the game here. While none of these are productivity apps exactly, it was still important that they proved motivational so that users could stay on track with their lessons.
We then looked at the overall reception of each app. It was crucial that we only picked apps with high user scores on their respective app stores. We took a look at both app store reviews and opinions from trusted sources such as Langoly to get a well-rounded idea of each app's particular pros and cons.