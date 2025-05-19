5 Of The Most Useful Gadgets Every Beach Lover Will Want This Summer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you love the heat, summer is probably your favorite time of the year. Previously, we've already shared our list of smart home devices for your home that would be perfect for it. But let's be honest, staying inside a house and paying for all-day air conditioning isn't always the best way to spend the sun-soaked season. After all, summer sings a song of adventure like no other. For many people, it holds a lot of special memories of road trips with friends, going on family holidays, and of course, spending time at the beach. At the beach, there's something for everyone, regardless if you prefer lounging on your towel, having a barbecue, or splashing around in the water.
If you're lucky enough to be able to plan for a day out in the sun, you might be wondering how to make it more enjoyable for everyone. Well, fear not, we rounded up some gadgets that can make you the lifesaver or even everyone's favorite person at any upcoming beach trip. Whether you're staying at a resort or driving to a secluded area or traveling alone or with a big group, we considered a range of budgets, group sizes, and activities. If you want more details on why these were chosen, at the end you can learn more.
Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler
One can't really talk about going to the beach without talking about refreshments. But in the middle of the blistering heat, no one really wants to chug down a room-temperature beer. In the past, people would just get a ton of ice and shove it into insulated bags of their choice. But these days, there are more ways to get more space for your drinks using electric coolers.
Priced at $169 for its 28 Qt model, the Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler has a cool 4.3 star average rating from over 5,000+ users on Amazon. But if you want a bigger option, it's available in 35 and 40 quarts, so you can choose which one fits your group size. That said, Igloo shares that even its smallest variant can already carry up to 32 cans that are 12 ounces. For people who want to support American products, you'll be happy to know that it is also "Made in the USA."
If you already own the Ryobi 18V battery system, you might want to consider the Ryobi 24Q Hybrid Power Cooler, too. Or if you want to add one just for your car, the Wagan 6-Quart Personal Thermoelectric Cooler is another option that we've mentioned before in our list of camping electric coolers. But of course, drinks are only one half of the equation. After you have your cold ones sorted, it may be time to invest in grilling gadgets for that perfect seaside seafood platter.
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
In recent times, there is no shortage of brands selling mini fans, including the disappointing TikTok-famous solar-powered for your car. But if you want to get a fan from a brand that has been tried-and-tested by thousands of people in the blistering heat of Southeast Asia, look no further than Jisulife. One of the top portable fan manufacturers globally, JISULIFE has a wide portable fan portfolio that fits a range of budgets.
With prices starting at $17.99, the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan boasts an impressive 4.6 stars from over 68,500+ Amazon reviewers. Available in six colors, it's a pocket-sized fan that is designed to last up to 19 hours, as well as function as a power bank or flashlight. Measuring 1.46 x 1.57 x 4.72 inches, it's barely the length of a typical soda can, so it can definitely slot into your beach bag without taking up too much space. But take note, it does only have a 2,000 mAh battery capacity.
Alternatively, if you want a much stronger fan without the added features, Jisulife also sells another Jusilife Portable Handheld Turbo Fan that can be better suited to your needs. On Amazon, it generated an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 6,000 people. Although it has a shorter maximum running time at 18 hours, it has patented airflow technology that can blow air at 4.8 m/s, plus you can also choose between two battery capacities (4,000 mAh and 6,000 mAh) and fan speeds.
Flextailgear Air Pump
For those already sorted into the big power tool houses of our time, there are several highly-rated Ryobi air pumps or tire inflators from DeWalt and Milwaukee that can inflate everything from beach toys to car tires. For big groups traveling in off-road terrain, having one of these heavy-duty inflators can help manage the risks of driving on sand. But if you haven't chosen your allegiance yet and plan to just walk to the sea from a beach-side resort villa, you can get a tiny, portable air pump like the Flextailgear Air Pump instead. With prices that start at $28, more than 8,000 people have given the Flextail Air Pump an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.
Weighing only 2.82 ounces or even lighter than a deck of cards and measuring around 2 inches on all sides, you can easily throw it into your beach tote. Flextail shares that it has five nozzles made to inflate everything from pool floaties, like swimming rings and inflatable flamingos, to sleeping bags and air mattresses. Designed to last up to 15 minutes on a full charge, Flextailgear does caution that it's not made for balloons, soccer balls, volleyballs, and tires. So, if you're planning to play some beach volleyball, it's better to pump it before heading there. And if you forget to charge it beforehand, it's possible to charge it without a wall socket and can be powered up by devices like power banks, laptops, or car chargers.
JBL Go 3 Eco
With many companies have made it their mission to blast summer soundtracks, like Bose, Ortizan, and Bugani, we're spoilt for choice when it comes to outdoor speakers. But you know which brand really doubled down this category? JBL. If you want something under $40, the JBL Go 3 Eco is a highly-rated model that more than 46,900 Amazon users think deserve 4.8 stars.
For those long days by the water, this Bluetooth-enabled speaker can manage up to five hours of running time on a full battery. Available in several quirky colors, it also comes with a loop which you can use to hang it. According to JBL, the Go 3 Eco boasts an IP67 rating (waterproof and dust-proof), which makes it relatively tougher than the average speaker. While we've talked about how many JBL speakers aren't exactly 100% waterproof, especially if you consider that the rules for salt water exposure are different from fresh water and that time can impact the seal's effectiveness.
However, this doesn't negate from the fact that they still make some of the best options out there for beach goers. And if it helps your eco-conscious heart, it also holds a recycled content certification and Amazon reports how people who buy it tend to keep it. Alternatively, if you want something bigger for the next beach party you're hosting, we've also made a nice list of great Bluetooth speakers with wheels that will save your back when you're dragging it in the sand.
How these beach gadgets made it to our list
Since enjoying the beach is such an important experience, there is no shortage of highly-rated gadgets that could have been part of this list. To help you, we thought about all the ways that make beach trips enjoyable from staying cool, having cold drinks, playing with floatables, and of course, making sure your phone is always fully charged for taking pictures. Next, we considered factors like if they devices can offer multiple features that can be useful, like acting as both a fan or charger, and portability, which is important for people who don't want to bring their whole house on their excursion.
After all, there are added security risks to bringing a lot of things to public spaces, and no one wants to ruin their beach outfits with an absurdly large tote that covers everything. We also considered the needs of both larger groups, like friends and family, who may need to share things, or individuals who want portable options. We also considered if you have access to power via car or need portable options. Lastly, we narrowed them down with a high bar in mind, wherein they needed to have at least 5,000 reviews with an average rating of at least 4.3 stars.