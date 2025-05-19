5 Of The Most Useful Gadgets Every Beach Lover Will Want This Summer

One can't really talk about going to the beach without talking about refreshments. But in the middle of the blistering heat, no one really wants to chug down a room-temperature beer. In the past, people would just get a ton of ice and shove it into insulated bags of their choice. But these days, there are more ways to get more space for your drinks using electric coolers.

Priced at $169 for its 28 Qt model, the Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler has a cool 4.3 star average rating from over 5,000+ users on Amazon. But if you want a bigger option, it's available in 35 and 40 quarts, so you can choose which one fits your group size. That said, Igloo shares that even its smallest variant can already carry up to 32 cans that are 12 ounces. For people who want to support American products, you'll be happy to know that it is also "Made in the USA."

If you already own the Ryobi 18V battery system, you might want to consider the Ryobi 24Q Hybrid Power Cooler, too. Or if you want to add one just for your car, the Wagan 6-Quart Personal Thermoelectric Cooler is another option that we've mentioned before in our list of camping electric coolers. But of course, drinks are only one half of the equation. After you have your cold ones sorted, it may be time to invest in grilling gadgets for that perfect seaside seafood platter.

