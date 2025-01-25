6 Bluetooth Speakers With Wheels You Can Roll To Your Next Party

Portable speakers have come a long way in recent years. Not only are they able to deliver higher quality sound than ever before while containing longer lasting batteries, but they come in a diverse array of shapes and sizes, with many being compact enough to carry around in a backpack with ease. But for some people, bigger is better. If size is what you seek out of a Bluetooth speaker while still wanting a portable option, then it's hard to go wrong with a rolling speaker.

Even if there are more popular portable speaker options on Amazon, it's still worth looking at a rolling speaker depending on your needs. These speakers come equipped with wheels and retractable handles, similar to luggage you'd bring while traveling, allowing you to move them around with ease at your venue. Whether using a rolling speaker at home or bringing one to a tailgate event or party, there's an undeniable presence that comes with these mean machines and the sound they produce. Their size allows for a variety of additional perks such as being resistant to harsh weather, added storage compartments for phones and cups, and even music-synced LED light display functions.

Of course, the overall quality of your speaker is what matters the most at the end of the day, which was our primary concern when picking the six rolling speakers that made this list. Factors such as sound quality, customer reviews, versatility, and price were all taken into consideration when choosing our recommendations. More about what went into our selection process can be read at the end of this article.

