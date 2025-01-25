6 Bluetooth Speakers With Wheels You Can Roll To Your Next Party
Portable speakers have come a long way in recent years. Not only are they able to deliver higher quality sound than ever before while containing longer lasting batteries, but they come in a diverse array of shapes and sizes, with many being compact enough to carry around in a backpack with ease. But for some people, bigger is better. If size is what you seek out of a Bluetooth speaker while still wanting a portable option, then it's hard to go wrong with a rolling speaker.
Even if there are more popular portable speaker options on Amazon, it's still worth looking at a rolling speaker depending on your needs. These speakers come equipped with wheels and retractable handles, similar to luggage you'd bring while traveling, allowing you to move them around with ease at your venue. Whether using a rolling speaker at home or bringing one to a tailgate event or party, there's an undeniable presence that comes with these mean machines and the sound they produce. Their size allows for a variety of additional perks such as being resistant to harsh weather, added storage compartments for phones and cups, and even music-synced LED light display functions.
Of course, the overall quality of your speaker is what matters the most at the end of the day, which was our primary concern when picking the six rolling speakers that made this list. Factors such as sound quality, customer reviews, versatility, and price were all taken into consideration when choosing our recommendations. More about what went into our selection process can be read at the end of this article.
Monster Rockin' Roller 270 Indoor/Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker
For those seeking an item made to take hard hits, the Monster Rockin' Roller 270 Indoor/Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker lives up to its name and then some. Along with delivering the hearty amount of sound you'd expect out of such a heavy-duty item, it is also able to withstand a fair amount of abuse and still perform for a surprising amount of time.
While it certainly has some bulk to it at nearly 30 pounds, the Monster Rockin' Roller remains easy to move about and transport thanks to its retractable handle and a pair of durable wheels towards its back. Its 200 watts of power is above average for many outdoor speakers that typically reach up to 100 watts. Its capabilities are doubled when you connect two Monster speakers with one another through the True Wireless System. The speakers are able to play for upwards of 100 hours on a single charge, while also being IPX4-rated for weather resistance.
On Amazon, the Monster 270 sports a 4.4 out of five-star average based on over 2,200 ratings. Buyers have been impressed with its performance in a wide variety of settings ranging from classrooms and garages to beaches, picnics, and tailgate parties. Its easy setup and compatibility with phones has also been praised. Although, experiences with its battery life has drawn mixed opinions, with some stating that their speakers have shown no signs of slowing down while others have reported it struggling to hold a charge after some time. You can currently buy it for $279.
ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder GDI-EXBLD810 Rugged Waterproof Floating Portable Bluetooth Wireless 100 Watt Speaker
While many speakers are made to take damage from the elements, it's only to a certain extent. EcoXGear has a number of audio solutions that are tougher than your average speaker, which is especially the case of the EcoBoulder+ Rugged Portable Bluetooth Wireless 100 Watt Speaker.
The main draw of this speaker is its exceptional waterproof capabilities. Whereas many similar speakers can handle a good bit of rainfall or pool splashing, the EcoBoulder+ can be fully dropped into a body of water without being affected for an extended period of time. It is IP67 rated for water and dust protection, meaning that it can handle being submerged under up to a meter of water for upwards of 30 minutes. Since it's built to float, it could potentially last even longer given it won't be fully underwater. The speaker even contains a waterproof compartment to store mobile devices and other delicate belongings. It delivers a quality performance, with a 100-watt power amplifier, 2-band bass, and the ability to play sound through Bluetooth from up to 100 feet away, a wired-in connection, or AM and FM. Like the Monster, the performance can be boosted by connecting two EcoBoulders.
Buyers have rated the EcoBoulder+ a 4.6 out of five-star average rating. Its weather resistant tendencies have been put to the test and held up to everything from excessive rainfall to floating in lakes. While its sound quality isn't equivalent to that of higher-end brands, it's still more than sufficient to the needs of most. It goes for $249.99 on Amazon.
Rockville RockNGo 800 10 Portable Speaker
If appearance is a top concern for you when it comes to picking out a speaker, the Rockville RockNGo 800 10-inch Portable Wirecless Bluetooth Speaker is one worth considering. It provides the power and performance that speakers similar to it are known for in a slimmer and sleeker package — coming in at around 10 inches in height. This, combined with its colored LED light display that syncs to your music, gives this speaker a stylish flair compared to most of its competitors.
But don't think that means this speaker is all bark and no bite. While they only deliver an average of 120 watts of power, which is still slightly higher than most outdoor speakers, they have the ability to produce as much as 800 watts at peak handling. Keep in mind that the louder you make your speaker, the shorter its battery will last, with the speaker going from lasting 16 hours on its lower settings to five hours on its highest volume. It also harbors additional controls for bass and treble, an input for instruments, and even functions for recording audio that you can then transfer to an SD card or USB drive.
The Rockville RockNGo 800 10-inch Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker currently goes for $149.95 on Amazon and possesses a 4.5-star rating average on the site. Users have a lot of good things to say about its connectivity, battery life, and stunning LED presentation, while finding its overall sound quality to range from very good at best to fair at worst.
QFX Rechargeable Portable Speaker
The QFX Rechargeable Portable Speaker delivers a lot in a compact package. At 8 inches and weighing a little more than 10.5 pounds, it's the smallest speaker on this list, giving it an extra level of portability that other models lack. Despite this, it still delivers the goods you would expect out of a quality rolling speaker.
It possesses a strong and diverse array of connectivity possibilities, with a Bluetooth range of up to 30 feet. Additionally, you can play music through the auxiliary input or USB port. The back of the speaker contains controls for the master volume, echo and bass, and mic volume, along with a telescoping antenna to help get FM signals to the device. Along with being able to manually alter many of these controls, you can also use the accompanying remote control to do much of the work.
Along with being the smallest, it's also the cheapest speaker on our list, coming in at $81.47 on Amazon. It sports a 4.2-star rating average from more than 2,400 customers, with many being pleasantly surprised by its overall quality for the price. Keep in mind that, while durable, it is not rated to be water or dustproof, meaning it may not an ideal choice to accompany you on an extended camping or beach trip.
Altec Lansing SoundRover Wireless Trolley Bluetooth Speaker
The more versatile your speaker, the bigger hit it will be at a party or social gathering. That's the idea behind the SoundRover Wireless Trolley Bluetooth Speaker from Altec Lansing. While it may not be reinventing the wheel, it nevertheless delivers the goods you'd expect out of a speaker of this type while offering a fair amount of convenience for users.
Like the other speakers we've discussed, the SoundRover is capable of playing music through various means including Bluetooth, FM/AM radio, and two USB ports, with the latter also doubling as a phone charger. On its own, the speaker delivers 180 watts of loudness, but can be paired with another SoundRover through True Wireless. It possesses a higher than average Bluetooth range of 50 feet, compared to similar speakers which typically only have a 30-foot range. While many speakers require you to purchase a separate microphone to connect to the mic port, your SoundRover purchase comes with a wireless microphone included, making it an ideal speaker for karaokes, public talks, and similar events.
Buyers have praised the SoundRover's usefulness at parties thanks to its six-hour battery life, solid sound quality, and fun LED multi-colored light display, resulting in a 4.4-star average rating. It's also not as durable as some other speakers, with no protective exterior and not being waterproof rated. Nevertheless, it's one of the more affordable models, costing only $169.
Pyle Wireless 400W Bluetooth Compatible Portable Speaker
At first glance, the Pyle Wireless Bluetooth Compatible Portable Speaker may seem a little more old-fashioned compared to some of the other speakers on this list. But don't judge a book by its cover. The simpler design of this speaker makes way for a more straightforward device that is easier to operate while still providing the kind of performance you'd expect out of its competitors.
On average, the Pyle Wireless can deliver around 200 watts of power and reach upwards of 400 watts at peak performance. To control its volume and other array of settings, you can access the control panel on the front of the panel. The layout for the control panel is far simpler than that of other speakers, making it easier to operate. It also includes inputs for microphones and guitars along with additional controls to adjust echo, bass, and MP3 levels. The speaker's battery is also especially long-lasting, going for up to 10 hours.
It currently has a 4.1 out of five-star rating average on Amazon based on over 1,300 reviews. For the most part, users are satisfied with its ease of use, sound quality, and portability, although opinions are mixed regarding its overall longevity. You can buy it for $207.99.
Why we chose these speakers
As you can imagine, there was no shortage of rolling speakers we came across while picking the entries for this list. It became quite a challenge to figure out what made the final cut, even resulting in some quite capable speakers being excluded.
When looking at the speakers themselves, we wanted to make sure that they provided good quality while being versatile in their functionality. Of course all of these possess Bluetooth connection capabilities, but we looked for further offerings such as enhanced durability, unique design or presentation options, and added accessories that would give each speaker its own identity. Every pick has something special to offer for different individuals and purposes, whether you're looking for a speaker that is good for the outdoors, has extended battery life, or is ideal for karaoke.
This mindset also came in handy when looking at the price. We aimed to keep our picks under $500 in cost in order to keep everything here as affordable as possible. This posed a challenge when looking at rolling speakers, as even capable brands such as JBL only have speakers that exceeded this limitation. Nevertheless, we made sure that each pick was justified enough in its functionality to offer a good value. And of course, we consulted customer reviews on Amazon to see what real buyers experienced with their speaker. While opinions varied, none of the picks on this list have ratings below 4.1 stars.