10 Of The Biggest Ryobi Recalls In Recent History

When it comes to investing in new power tools, hand tools, or equipment, Ryobi is one of the best brands to consider for your next DIY project. It makes a vast array of products, including but certainly not limited to electric blowers, corded and cordless drills, mowers, table saws, and tool kits for beginners and experienced DIYers. However, just because a brand has a reputation for delivering great products most of the time, that doesn't mean it's immune to problems.

While many of Ryobi products have gone on to become fan-favorites, a few have hit the shelves before they should, and ended up involved in some of the biggest recalls in recent history. Among other things you should consider before buying Ryobi tools, the brand's recall history is important to check out prior to your purchase, especially if you're considering investing in used tools or equipment through a local marketplace.

We've gathered up 10 of the biggest Ryobi recalls in U.S. history, based on the number of units involved in the recall. Read on to see if you've ever encountered one of these recalled products.