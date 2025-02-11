Ryobi Lawn Mower Recall: How To Check If You're Affected (And Get A Replacement)
Ryobi is a major power tool brand known for marketing a wide range of products, from drills and grinders to chainsaws and lawnmowers. Offering a rare combination of affordability and reliability, Ryobi tools are a solid choice for homeowners and DIY enthusiasts alike. However, this doesn't mean they are free from occasional performance and quality issues. In fact, there are a number of Ryobi tools you should avoid, at least according to some people who have used them.
That being said, a power tool delivering underwhelming performance is not necessarily a reason to pull it from the market. Manufacturing defects, regulatory violations, and safety concerns certainly are credible reasons — and they can lead to a recall. That is exactly what happened with certain models of Ryobi's 40-Volt Brushless 21" Cordless Walk-Behind Mowers in February 2025. If you own one, you're probably wondering whether it's affected, what steps you should take to ensure your safety, and how to get a replacement. Here's what you need to know.
Which Ryobi mowers are being recalled?
As the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) stated in a notice, the Ryobi 40-Volt Brushless 21" Cordless Walk-Behind Mowers are being recalled due to a fire hazard from an overheating connector inside the powerhead. The CPSC has released a list of specific model numbers and serial numbers affected by the recall. The numbers can be found on the mowers themselves, inside the green mower housing, as pictured above.
The following models are being recalled: RY401014BTLUS, RY401014US, RY401140US, RY401015BTLUS, RY401015US, RY401150US, RY401140US-Y, RY401150US-Y, RY401020, and RY401200. You can also identify if your mower was affected via its serial number — the ones that are being recalled have serial numbers ranging from KC21032D010001 to KC21327N999999.
The mowers were sold between February 2021 and January 2025, with prices ranging from $500 to $700. Like most Ryobi tools, they were available at Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores, as well as online at www.homedepot.com and www.directtoolsoutlet.com. The mowers were manufactured in Anderson, South Carolina, by TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc.
How to stay safe and where to get a replacement
According to the CPSC, approximately 217,500 units of the recalled mowers were sold in the U.S. and an additional 28,400 were sold in Canada. TTI Outdoor Power Equipment, meanwhile, has received 97 reports of overheating. This includes five reports of fires. Fortunately, only two minor burn injuries have been reported thus far.
The CPSC recommends that owners of the affected 21" walk-behind mowers stop using them immediately and contact TTI for more information and safety instructions. TTI and Ryobi's customer service have listed 800-597-9624 as the number to call for those with questions or seeking additional information. The line is available on weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm ET, or you can contact the companies through their respective websites. All owners of the recalled mowers are eligible to receive a free replacement.
This doesn't compare to some embarrassing tech recalls we have previously covered, but safety should always be your top priority when working with power tools and outdoor equipment, so go ahead and have your mower replaced with a safe model.