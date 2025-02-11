Ryobi Lawn Mower Recall: How To Check If You're Affected (And Get A Replacement)

Ryobi is a major power tool brand known for marketing a wide range of products, from drills and grinders to chainsaws and lawnmowers. Offering a rare combination of affordability and reliability, Ryobi tools are a solid choice for homeowners and DIY enthusiasts alike. However, this doesn't mean they are free from occasional performance and quality issues. In fact, there are a number of Ryobi tools you should avoid, at least according to some people who have used them.

That being said, a power tool delivering underwhelming performance is not necessarily a reason to pull it from the market. Manufacturing defects, regulatory violations, and safety concerns certainly are credible reasons — and they can lead to a recall. That is exactly what happened with certain models of Ryobi's 40-Volt Brushless 21" Cordless Walk-Behind Mowers in February 2025. If you own one, you're probably wondering whether it's affected, what steps you should take to ensure your safety, and how to get a replacement. Here's what you need to know.