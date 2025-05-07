Can You Use A Swiss Army Knife To Start A Campfire?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A Swiss Army Knife is one of the best multitools for camping, as it offers several implements that are invaluable in the wilderness, like a can opener, wood saw, and — of course — a knife blade. But, can you use a Swiss Army Knife for one of the most important tasks at a campsite: starting a campfire? That depends on which kind of SAK you're using, so you'll need to know which model Swiss Army Knife you own to get your answer. The most useful implement an SAK can have for starting a fire is, naturally, a lighter, and throughout the long, storied history of the Swiss Army Knife, only three models to date have included one.

The bad news is that all three of these models are discontinued, so you won't be able to purchase a new one directly from Victorinox, the manufacturer of the Swiss Army Knife. The worse news is that, despite the SAK being around for well over a century, these three models were only produced over the course of three years — from 2002 to 2005. That means that even pre-owned Swiss Army Knives equipped with a lighter are pretty rare and hard to come by.

But, they do exist, and if you do come across one, you can use an integrated butane lighter to start your campfires, as well as at home to light candles, barbecues, cigars, and more. If you do decide to get yourself a Swiss Army Knife with this function, which of the three available models you opt for may depend on why you want a lighter in the first place.

