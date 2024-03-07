4 Survival Saws That Could Be Useful On Your Next Camping Trip

After you've requested some time off from work and downloaded an app for finding the best camping spots, you're going to need to stock up on tools and supplies before your trip out into the wilderness. One item you'll definitely want to make sure you take is a survival saw, which will enable you to cut through wood and ice, as well as bone (if you're hunting). Because survival saws are typically compact and lightweight, they're more practical to bring on your excursion than larger traditional saws. This quality also makes survival saws great for camping and hiking trips and emergency preparedness kits, as they can be small enough to fit into a backpack or hang from a carabiner.

Survival saws come in many different shapes, sizes, and types — including hand chainsaws, folding saws, and saw attachments built into some of the best multitools for hiking and camping. With so many options, you may find it difficult to decide which one is best for you. There are several factors you should consider when purchasing a survival saw, including its portability, durability, sharpness, and quality of its blade, and, of course, its cost. To help you choose which tool may be right for you, here are four survival saws that could be useful on your camping trip, based on hands-on testing by experts working for reputable publications. More information on how these items were selected can be found at the end of the list.