Not Sure Which Swiss Army Knife You Have? Here's How To Identify It

To deduce which Swiss Army Knife you have, carefully measure it lengthwise, take note of which tools it has, what the logo on its casing looks like, as well as its color (not all Swiss Army Knives are red), and any other distinctive markings. All of this information can help you whittle down the incredible number of Swiss Army Knife models in circulation.

Measure the casing of your Swiss Army Knife lengthwise in millimeters, as length is a crucial differentiator between similar models of multitool. For example, the SwissBuck series made by Wenger in collaboration with Buck during the 1990s contained both the SwissBuck Legend and SwissBuck PocketMate. The two were identical aside from the length, with the Legend measuring 65 millimeters and the PocketMate measuring 75.

The casing can also help you identify your Swiss knife. Continuing with the same example, the Legend was only differentiated from the much more popular Wenger Esquire by its casing, with the former sporting a black or white ribbed casing with the Buck logo while the latter was clad in classic Wenger red with the squircle-shaped Wenger logo. Speaking of logos, the now-defunct Wenger used the aforementioned squircle, while the still-operational Victorinox uses a shield shape. Both have a symbol shaped like a plus sign inside the insignia.

Lastly, tang stamps printed at the base of the primary blade of the multitool can also help you identify it. These are engravings that denote the era of manufacturing from 1983 to the present day. For example, Victorinox Swiss Army Knives made between 2011 and the time of this writing have a stamp reading, "Victorinox Swiss made stainless," on one side of the blade, and, "Officier suisse," on the other side.