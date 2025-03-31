Wenger Vs. Victorinox: What's The Difference Between The Swiss Army Knife Brands?

There's nothing quite like a classic Swiss Army Knife. The classic multitool, known in German as "offiziersmesser," or "officer's knife," has been in production since the early 1890s. But if you've tried to shop around for one today, you may have noticed something a bit perplexing. Two companies, Victorinox and Wenger, both appear to lay claim to the iconic military knife. While Victorinox claims to have "the original Swiss Army Knife," Wenger has used the term "genuine Swiss Army Knife." Even stranger knives bearing the Wenger name and logo are sold by Victorinox. What is the difference between these two famous knife brands, and what's the difference between their Swiss Army Knives?

Advertisement

To understand how these two brands got where they are today and what the difference between them is, we'll need to go back to pre-World War I Switzerland and trace their history all the way into the 21st century. What we find is a tale of Swiss innovation, the ways in which companies adapt to a changing world, and ultimately, a strange connection to one of the most horrific events of the post-modern era that changed everything for the world and for the Swiss Army Knife.

Our story starts at the twilight of the Gilded Age in a rural Swiss hamlet called Ibach, just south of Zurich. There, a man with simple dreams spawned a cutlery dynasty spanning over a century, and his knives would carve a path through history, including two world wars. By the time the story concluded, it would be his great-grandson who stood triumphant against a former knife-making foe. So, let's journey back to the beginning of the Swiss Army Knife.

Advertisement