10 Fighter Jets With GE Engines

The General Electric Company's jet engine division, now known as GE Aerospace, has been at the center of engine development for jet fighters from the very beginning. During World War II, the U.S. Army Air Corps (the predecessor of the U.S. Air Force) sought to build a version of a jet engine developed in Britain by Sir Frank Whittle. Because of GE's expertise in building turbosupercharged engines for propeller-driven military aircraft, the Air Corps chose GE to build America's first jet engine at its factory in Lynn, Massachusetts. This engine was called the I-A, and later the J33, establishing GE's prominence at the earliest dawn of the Jet Age.

Later years saw a rough stretch for GE's military engine program. By the early 1980s, only Pratt & Whitney supplied engines for Air Force fighter jet contracts. The Air Force wanted a competition between manufacturers, leading GE Aerospace to develop its F101 engine from the B1 Lancer bomber into a fighter jet engine. The resulting engine, called the F110, debuted in 1984 as GE's entrant into the Great Engine War of the 1980s. The F110 would go on to power some of the most iconic fighters of the past four decades, as we'll see in the list below.

Of course, a full list of General Electric jet engines encompasses much more than fighter jets, including engines for bombers like the B-1 and commercial aircraft. But jet fighters thrill the imagination and test the limits of aviation technology. What follows is a list of 10 fighters equipped with GE engines from World War II through today.

