Which Jet Engines Are Made By General Electric? Here's What You Need To Know

General Electric (GE) has been in operation for over 100 years and most consumers best know the brand for its many appliances, but that's not all it manufactures. From women-focused medical devices to gatling guns, there are many things you probably didn't know GE makes. Just as robust as its appliance catalog is the long list of jet engines GE manufactures for both commercial airlines and militaries around the globe. The company's history in aviation dates back to World War I when the U.S. needed the first aircraft engine "booster," otherwise known as a turbosupercharger. GE competed against another company and ultimately won the contract to create the turbosupercharger.

GE's reputation and credibility only improved throughout the war, earning it more defense contracts during the second World War. Well into WWII, the U.S. Army tasked GE with creating America's first jet engine. This was likely influenced from the Army seeing the incredible capabilities of the world's first combat jet fighter. GE rose to the challenge and not only built the nation's first jet engine, but went on to also make the first turbojet engines that would exceed twice and three times the speed of sound and then the first high bypass turbofan engine that would be put into operation.

GE has since been a go-to company for the U.S. Defense Department and other militaries around the world, but it didn't want to stop there. By 1971, GE Aerospace dove into the commercial airline market. Its success has earned the brand multiple accolades, including having engines that would power the president's Air Force One.

