12 Wildest Car Commercials To Air On TV

What's the best way to learn about a car and its features? You could always read a review — we've got plenty. And while that can help you decide what car to buy, if you're just in the discovery phase of a purchase, you're probably going to rely on car commercials.

Like all TV commercials, car commercials are short ads designed to hype up a product and convince you to buy it, or at the very least look into it. But what's the best way for a car commercial to grab the audience's attention? You could design one that just states the facts, but that's boring. You want people to spread the word, and to do that, you need to get wild and freaky. Don't just tell the audience that a car is small and advanced; portray other vehicles as bulky and ungainly dinosaurs. Instead of explaining a vehicle's collision warning system, have the Grim Reaper cuss out the car after a driver narrowly avoids a crash.

TV history is full of wild and creative commercials. And here are some of the most creative we could find. (All entries are subjective, of course.) You might prefer a commercial where a car narrowly avoids killer Amazon delivery drones over one where a car is attacked by Godzilla, but you cannot deny that every commercial on this list is crazy in its own way.

