Hidden Meanings Found In Famous Automotive & Tech Brand Logos

Logos are everywhere — on smartphones, cars, clothing, and almost everything else made by a company with an identity. Logos help with quick identification and mean something to a brand. They tell a story, build trust, signify essential elements of business philosophy, and most importantly, make brands unforgettable. Even if a brand has a simple logo, odds are plenty of thought went into the design. A logo can incorporate hidden meanings, secret symbols, or a reference to the company's history.

Advertisement

Peugeot, one of the oldest car brands in the world, was the first automobile builder to use a logo. It introduced its famous lion symbol in 1850. The symbol was based on the characteristics of Peugeot's flagship product at that time, a saw, and the emblem emphasized speed, flexibility, and bite. In 1858, it became the official brand logo, and by 1907 it began gracing every Peugeot car

IBM was among the early tech companies that used a logo. Several name changes, including International Time Recording Company and Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, required a new logo for each new name. However, the 8-bar logo design – the three letters of the company name, International Business Machines, rendered in eight horizontal lines created by noted graphic designer Paul Rand — has remained unchanged since 1972.

Advertisement

Today, we examine some of the most famous automotive and tech brand logos to discover the story behind the symbol.