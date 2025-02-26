15 Of The Most Memorable Audis From Movies & TV

Want to get somewhere fast, in style, and with a touch of German efficiency? Drive an Audi. As the luxury arm of Volkswagen, the Audi brand is instantly recognizable thanks to its iconic four rings logo, each of which represents one of the four segments of the historic Auto Union AG: Audi, DKW, Horch, and Wanderer. While top-of-the-line Audis largely sell themselves as best-in-class vehicles, one popular way to market a high-end car is through product placement in popular media.

Thanks to their sturdy bodies and luxury sensibilities, Audi has become a favorite for use in Hollywood movies. Sleeker than a muscle car but more rugged than zippy Japanese compacts, Audi combines form and function in a way that's cinema-friendly. As a result, hundreds of movies, TV shows, video games, and other art forms have featured Audi vehicles in prominent roles, either driven by righteous heroes or dastardly rogues. Here are 15 of the most memorable Audi cars in movies.