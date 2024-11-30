6 Lexus Concepts And Prototypes We Wish Made It To Production
Ever since its introduction in 1989, Lexus has been climbing the luxury U.S. sales ladder. This has meant being continuously disruptive, with extremely reliable models like the original LS400, new models being spun out almost every year during the 1990s, and multiple concepts serving as foretellers of future designs. The LFA supercar was initially shown as a concept in 2005, the 2012 LF-LC Blue led to the stunning LC 500, and the 2013 LF-NX concept spawned the first-gen NX crossover. And there are many more examples of Lexus concepts and prototypes that reached production.
The Japanese automaker has also teased us with groundbreaking concepts and ideas that sadly never reached showrooms. Some of these were closer to production than you might think, yet Lexus decided against bringing them to market. Others look far-fetched, but enticing nonetheless.
Lexus' reputation for bold styling has diminished in recent years, but many of its concept cars could change that if they were ever to make it to production. From a new Lexus flagship to futuristic sports cars, here is our list of the company's best concepts that have (so far) stayed concepts.
2018 Lexus LF-1 Limitless
Lexus has been killing it with the NX and RX crossovers, with both selling amazingly well in North America. However, those models have always lacked the panache of the LS, its flagship sedan. To put it bluntly, Lexus doesn't have a flagship crossover — at least not one that doesn't share the platform with a Toyota — despite German competitors like the Audi Q8, BMW X7, and Mercedes-Benz GLS, stepping into Range Rover and Bentley Bentayga territory.
Launched in January 2018, the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept was going to change that. A range-topping crossover with looks to die for, it would've been a magnet for deep-pocketed buyers. It was a new-age Lexus LS, if you will. Penned by CALTY Design Research in California, the LF-1 Limitless is perhaps the best showcase of Lexus' styling principles. The designers blended fluid, organic shapes, and sharp edges perfectly, making the LF-1 Limitless look like it's carved from one piece of metal. And look at its angry face! The same organic shapes continue inside. Swooping lines create a cockpit-style environment for the driver, while also keeping it interesting for the passengers.
At 16.5 feet long, 6.5 feet wide, and 5.3 feet high, the LF-1 Limitless was truly colossal, and people loved that. Unfortunately, almost seven years after its launch, the car is all but forgotten. The signs of a production version were all there, like the promise of gas, hybrid, PHEV, and electric powertrains. Instead, Lexus gave us the three-row TX crossover, which was essentially a Toyota Grand Highlander.
2019 Lexus LF-30 Electrified
Launched a year after the LF-1 Limitless, the LF-30 Electrified was another missed opportunity for Lexus. Equipped with huge gullwing doors, a production version of this striking battery-electric crossover could've eaten from Tesla Model X's lunch. Instead, the company remained dedicated to its hybrids. They are profitable, sure, but where is the disruptive Lexus of the 1990s?
The LF-30 Electrified would've disrupted the industry. Most of its design elements are par for the course in today's EVs, but things were different in 2019. Lexus flipped tradition on its head by opting for a short, almost hoodless front end. In its place, a window with opacity control stretches from the front to the rear.
A production version no doubt would've been much tamer, but some aspects could've been present. And there is a lot more going on here — the body looked like it had traveled back from the year 2100. Flowing organic shapes merged with the brand's recognizable angular aesthetic, creating an energetic exterior that is quite breathtaking. The designers also made sure to emphasize the wheels; a crucial aspect, because each has a built-in electric motor.
Amusingly, Lexus used the LF-30 Electrified to tease its first-ever EV, which launched a month later. The company could've arrived in the battery-electric segment with a bang, but unfortunately its UX 300e was a dull urban crossover with electric bits, instead — Lexus, you can do better.
2015 Lexus LF-SA Concept
The regular gas and hybrid versions of the Lexus UX crossover were also pretty underwhelming, leading to lukewarm sales. However, one of the concepts that served as the precursor of the UX was much more interesting. Heck, it's not even a comparison. The LF-SA Ultra-Compact concept, showcased at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, looks like a personal mobility vehicle from 2050. Very compact, but with infinite character, this concept would've ruled today's urban environments. Even the tamer 2016 UX Concept looked way better than the dull production crossover.
The LF-SA is truly compact, measuring 11.3 feet long. Still, the designers crammed 2+2 seating inside, because why not. In 2015, automakers still had the idea that people wanted smaller cars. Maybe if Lexus had been a bit braver, traffic congestion wouldn't be as bad today (probably not, though).
Still, like in most Lexus vehicles nowadays, the interior is driver-focused. Most notably, the driver's seat is fixed, while the steering wheel and pedals are adjustable. The driver also gets to enjoy a hologram-style digital instrument panel and wide-angle heads-up display controlled by a touchpad in the center console. Ah, the good old days of a lackluster, touchpad-based Lexus infotainment that even ruined the otherwise perfect LC 500 interior. But this shows that the concept was closer to reality than its styling would suggest. Equip it with a modern battery-electric drivetrain, and an affordable LF-SA urban dweller would've been high on our list.
2021 Lexus ROV Concept
It's easy to see why recreational utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) are becoming more popular every year. They can go places even the best off-roaders can't, much faster — fast equals fun, you know. If Lexus had built the ROV Concept it showcased by the end of 2021, it would've made quite a stir in the UTV market. Don't call it a UTV, though, because ROV stands for Recreational Off-highway Vehicle.
Lexus differentiated its ROV Concept by making it hydrogen-powered. Setting aside the fact that hydrogen-filling stations are almost non-existent globally, we would still welcome a greener take on a UTV with open arms. Besides, the ROV Concept keeps the internal combustion engine alive, because that's a huge part of driving involvement. In this case, a 1.0-liter unit is probably more than powerful enough for a two-seater UTV that measures 10.2 feet long.
But the showstopper here is undoubtedly ROV Concept's design. UTVs have always looked aggressive, but designers incorporated Lexus' spindle grille, and L-motif front and rear lights to make it stand out even further. The design isn't all-show, though. The front fenders protect against stray rocks or mud, while the rear suspension cover protects the high-pressure hydrogen tank.
Inside, the ROV Concept is predictably more luxurious than most UTVs. The steering wheel and shift knob are dressed up in leather, while the seats have suspension elements to smooth out the ride. So, unsurprisingly, the ROV Concept meets Lexus' stringent requirements for QDR (Quietness, Durability, Reliability).
2004 Lexus LF-C Concept
The LF-C concept was showcased back in 2004 when Lexus was making a splash with the LS, ES, and RX, all of which proved to be some of the most successful models in the brand's history. And while the L-finesse styling of the LF-C concept influenced the second-gen IS sedan, it never reached production — It would've been a killer convertible though. Lexus equipped the concept with a high-output V8 and rear-wheel drive. Not only that, but the LF-C also has an F1-inspired steering wheel with flappy paddles connected to a six-speed sequential automatic transmission.
Still, it's the perfect implementation of the convertible design that catches the eye here. Short overhangs. Huge 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels. A carefully-sculpted body with long lines forming convex and concave surfaces to give the LF-C aggressiveness, while also keeping the looks sophisticated and classy. The LF-C truly looks like it was carved from a piece of metal, showing Calty Design Research Centre's excellence in designing attractive vehicles.
The roof itself is an engineering gem, as it allows the owner to transform the LF-C from a coupe to a convertible, but also a Targa or a speedster. When fully topless, the roof stows neatly into the trunk, without any hump in the back. A polar opposite to the production-spec IS 350 C, which looks underdeveloped next to the LF-C concept. Ah, yeah, Lexus did make an IS convertible, but apart from the idea, it shared almost nothing with the concept.
2002 Lexus 2054 Minority Report Concept
Steven Spielberg's 2002 blockbuster "Minority Report" is one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and a great showcase for how traffic in the year 2054 could look, with compact automated cars driving in every direction, even vertically. The main protagonist, Chief John Anderton (Tom Hanks), drove an "Off-System Sports Car" that also allowed him full control to catch the bad guys. That car was a Lexus.
This was the brand's first more prominent role in a blockbuster movie. Imagined as a two-seater sports car, the 2054 Minority Report concept showed Lexus' commitment to making fun cars, even before the brand really had one. Again designed by CALTY, this concept looks unlike anything you'll see on roads today. Its futuristic, muscular design lines flow around a cab-forward principle, which fools your eyes into thinking that's the rear end of the vehicle.
The Lexus Minority Report Concept had other cool features. For instance, the car could only be opened and started using DNA recognition, the ultimate expression in biometric security. Anderton could also change the color via a voice command, and utilize heads-up instrumentation with night vision and organic recognition.
Interestingly, the concept is fully electric, with 47 batteries, one electric motor, and a four-speed automatic transmission. It's also fully functional, too, with reclining seats and a tilting steering wheel. However, most of the tech, like the HUD, was added in post-production. Even without the tech, though, imagine seeing one on public roads!