6 Lexus Concepts And Prototypes We Wish Made It To Production

Ever since its introduction in 1989, Lexus has been climbing the luxury U.S. sales ladder. This has meant being continuously disruptive, with extremely reliable models like the original LS400, new models being spun out almost every year during the 1990s, and multiple concepts serving as foretellers of future designs. The LFA supercar was initially shown as a concept in 2005, the 2012 LF-LC Blue led to the stunning LC 500, and the 2013 LF-NX concept spawned the first-gen NX crossover. And there are many more examples of Lexus concepts and prototypes that reached production.

The Japanese automaker has also teased us with groundbreaking concepts and ideas that sadly never reached showrooms. Some of these were closer to production than you might think, yet Lexus decided against bringing them to market. Others look far-fetched, but enticing nonetheless.

Lexus' reputation for bold styling has diminished in recent years, but many of its concept cars could change that if they were ever to make it to production. From a new Lexus flagship to futuristic sports cars, here is our list of the company's best concepts that have (so far) stayed concepts.