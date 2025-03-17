Every New Honda Model That You Can Get With AWD Today
Honda has long held a special place in the hearts of gearheads and auto lovers. The automaker is regularly found on lists of the most reliable car brands, and it's been responsible for building some of the most popular cars. Today, Honda offers a robust lineup including SUVs, sedans, hybrids, vans, and pickup trucks. Popular models include legendary vehicles like the Civic and Accord, and Honda cars are loved by everyone from street-racing enthusiasts to commuters.
While many Honda vehicles were traditionally built with front-wheel drive, these days you can find many Hondas with all-wheel drive. AWD vehicles are immensely attractive, thanks to their increased traction and power. Cars with AWD send power to all four wheels simultaneously, although some can switch between two-wheel-drive and AWD modes to save fuel. (The difference between AWD cars and four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicles is that you must switch 4WD vehicles into four-wheel-drive mode, either by using a switch inside the vehicle or by locking the front hubs.)
Honda hasn't ignored AWD's rise in popularity, and today, you can choose from seven Honda models that offer it. From compact crossover SUVs like the CR-V to hybrids and a pickup truck, here's every new Honda model that you can get with AWD today.
Honda HR-V
The Honda HR-V is a subcompact crossover SUV. It's the smallest SUV that Honda sells and with a starting price of $25,400, it's also the cheapest SUV you can buy from the legendary automaker. While the HR-V doesn't come standard with AWD, it's an option.
If you want a new HR-V with AWD, it will come with Honda's Real Time AWD system, engineered to optimize the distribution of engine power to each wheel. Honda says this provides a more secure, pleasant driving experience than competitors' systems. The system relies on sensors that monitor things like driving conditions, steering angle, and the pressure you apply to the gas pedal to maximize efficiency and control the distribution of power to the wheels.
In addition to the optional Real Time AWD system, the Honda HR-V offers a wide range of attractive features. It comes with a spacious interior that defies its small size, while a wealth of modern safety features — like a collision mitigation system, an auto-lock mechanism that kicks in when you're 8 feet away, and a blind-spot information system on some trims — are designed to keep you and your passengers safe. Inside the cabin, you'll find numerous high-tech goodies, like a wireless phone charger, integrated Android Auto, and an optional 9-inch color touchscreen display. The HR-V is available in three trim levels, ranging in base prices from $25,400 to $29,500.
Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is a compact crossover SUV, the larger sibling of the previously discussed HR-V. The differences between the Honda CR-V and HR-V start with the CR-V being larger and more expensive. Like the HR-V, the CR-V has the option of Honda's Real Time AWD system, designed to send the right amount of power to each wheel. Its 1.5L turbocharged engine provides a respectable 190 horsepower and a fuel mileage rating of 28 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway. And the CR-V comes with a snow mode, designed to improve traction in slippery winter conditions.
There's also optional Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which can let you connect your devices and use many of your favorite apps with the built-in entertainment system, while a 9-inch touchscreen display allows you to control those apps with ease. An integrated wireless phone charger eliminates the need to detangle and store charging cables, and the available HondaLink can let you start, unlock, and set the car's interior temperature remotely.
Like the HR-V, the CR-V comes with advanced safety features, including a collision-mitigation braking system, a road-departure warning system, and a cross-traffic monitoring system. The 2025 model is available in three trim levels and eight color options, ranging in starting prices from $30,100 to $35,000.
Honda CR-V Hybrid
The Honda CR-V Hybrid is the hybrid version of the C-RV, with many of the same features as the regular CR-V, including Real Time AWD and snow mode. The primary difference is that the CR-V Hybrid features two electric motors in addition to the 1.5L turbocharged engine. This lets the vehicle rely on electric power during certain driving scenarios, increasing fuel mileage and reducing emissions and trips to the gas pump. The CR-V Hybrid provides the same 190 horsepower as its non-hybrid sibling. However, thanks to the hybrid system, it's capable of providing up to 40 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway.
The CR-V Hybrid differs in a couple of other ways from the basic CR-V, too. It comes standard with things like a moonroof, dual-zone climate control, and a six-speaker audio system, all optional on the regular CR-V. It also offers a few additional optional features you can't get on the normal CR-V, like ambient interior lighting, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Besides those few differences, though, the vehicles are virtually the same. The 2025 CR-V Hybrid is available in eight colors and three trim options, and its starting prices range from $34,650 to $41,100.
Honda Passport
The Honda Passport is an off-road-capable SUV designed for adventure. The 2026 model comes with Honda's second-generation i-VTM4 AWD system, providing exceptional off-road versatility and some pretty sweet features. The i-VTM4 system works using a transaxle torque-transfer unit, right- and left rear-wheel clutch packs to send up to 70% of the engine's power to the rear wheels. The system can then route up to 100% of that rear-wheel power to either the right or left wheel.
It determines how much power to send where based on data collected by sensors and computers that monitor things like steering angle, engine rpm, and transmission gear ratio. Honda says this system gives the Passport superior traction and handling in inclement weather and off-road driving. It also offers driving settings including snow, trail, sand, and sport modes.
The Passport also comes with other features that make it a capable off-road vehicle, like 8.3 inches of ground clearance and high approach angles to prevent bottoming out and undercarriage damage. Depending on the trim level, the 2026 Passport includes tow hooks, all-terrain tires, and the Honda TrailWatch camera system, providing real-time data on things like elevation and direction. Its interior includes an available Wi-Fi hotspot and integrated Google, while advanced safety features — like lane-keeping assist and a blind-spot warning system — help keep you secure. The 2026 model is available in seven trim levels, with prices ranging from $44,750 to $52,450.
Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot is a three-row, eight-seat SUV that combines comfort with capability to provide a well-rounded driving experience. While base-model Pilots are front-wheel drive, they're available with the same i-VTM4 AWD system that's standard on the Passport, letting the vehicle route up to 70% of the engine's power to the rear wheels and up to 100% of that rear-wheel power to either the left or right rear wheels, depending on driving conditions. Other available off-road features include up to seven driving modes, hill-descent control, and the Honda TrailWatch camera system.
The Pilot has a V6 engine capable of hauling up to 5,000 pounds and a reinforced frame designed to improve handling and optimize weight distribution. It comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters for when you feel like moving through the gears manually, while available roof boxes and cargo bars can help increase the SUV's versatility and prepare you for adventure.
The Pilot is available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, which provides offline maps for all of your backcountry travels. Those features are controllable via a 9-inch color touchscreen display, and you can choose to purchase the Pilot with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to stay connected wherever you go. The 2025 Pilot features standard advanced safety features like a collision-mitigation brake system and blind-spot detection and is available in six trim levels, ranging in price from $40,200 to $54,580.
Honda Prologue
The solid Honda Prologue is an electric SUV built using the Chevrolet Blazer EV's platform, batteries, and electric motors, though the Prologue is not a Chevy, and there are differences between them. The Prologue comes in either front-wheel-drive or AWD. The front-wheel-drive model relies on a single electric motor capable of producing 220 horsepower, while the AWD model features two electric motors capable of 300 total horses. The front-wheel-drive models have an EPA-estimated 308-mile driving range, and the AWD version comes with an estimated 294-mile range.
The Prologue has seating for five and is designed with aerodynamics and a quiet cabin in mind. It features LED headlights and taillights, 21-inch alloy wheels, and a hands-free tailgate. Depending on trim levels and model options, it's available with a panoramic moonroof, heated and ventilated leather seats, and a premium Bose audio system. Rear passengers have access to USB-C charging ports and a 110-volt power outlet to stay connected, even on extended road trips, while dual-zone climate control helps keep everyone comfortable. The rear seats fold down for a total of up to 57 cubic feet of cargo space, and a 12-volt cargo outlet lets you connect tools or recreational gear while enjoying nature.
The Prologue has Honda's advanced safety tech, like blind-spot warnings, Honda's sensing suite, and rear-cross-traffic braking, as well as a host of connectivity features like built-in Google and standard Apple CarPlay. The 2025 Prologue comes in three trim levels, and its prices range from $47,400 to $57,900.
Honda Ridgeline
The Honda Ridgeline is the only pickup truck Honda currently sells. It comes with a V6 engine capable of 280 horsepower and hauling up to 5,000 pounds, as well as the Honda i-VTM4 AWD system and a scratch-resistant bed for hauling tools and gear. The Ridgeline's version of AWD features three driving modes — snow, sand, and mud — while an intelligent traction-management system lets you choose among these settings with an easy in-cabin button. It features independent front and rear suspension to provide superior comfort and handling across various terrain types, and the TrailSport trim comes with all-terrain tire.
The truck's unibody construction is engineered for stability and comfort and, Honda says, helps reduce wind noise and road vibration. It features a dual-action tailgate you can open the traditional way or swing open like a door for added versatility, and a locking bed truck increases storage capacity substantially while also increasing your tools' and gadgets' security. The bed adds a power outlet you can use to connect tools or even a TV while camping, while an oil-pan guard increases off-road capabilities by helping protect the undercarriage.
The Ridgeline is available with a wealth of tech features, including Honda's Satellite-Linked Navigation System, a 9-inch touchscreen display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, while safety features — like blind-spot detection and a road-departure warning system — are designed to keep you and your loved ones safe. The 2025 Honda Ridgeline comes in four trims, with starting prices ranging from $40,150 to $46,750.