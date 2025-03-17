Honda has long held a special place in the hearts of gearheads and auto lovers. The automaker is regularly found on lists of the most reliable car brands, and it's been responsible for building some of the most popular cars. Today, Honda offers a robust lineup including SUVs, sedans, hybrids, vans, and pickup trucks. Popular models include legendary vehicles like the Civic and Accord, and Honda cars are loved by everyone from street-racing enthusiasts to commuters.

While many Honda vehicles were traditionally built with front-wheel drive, these days you can find many Hondas with all-wheel drive. AWD vehicles are immensely attractive, thanks to their increased traction and power. Cars with AWD send power to all four wheels simultaneously, although some can switch between two-wheel-drive and AWD modes to save fuel. (The difference between AWD cars and four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicles is that you must switch 4WD vehicles into four-wheel-drive mode, either by using a switch inside the vehicle or by locking the front hubs.)

Honda hasn't ignored AWD's rise in popularity, and today, you can choose from seven Honda models that offer it. From compact crossover SUVs like the CR-V to hybrids and a pickup truck, here's every new Honda model that you can get with AWD today.

