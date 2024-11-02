Honda CR-V Hybrid MPG: What Kind Of Mileage Are Actual Owners Getting?

Honda introduced the hybrid version of its bestselling CR-V crossover in 2020, but it immediately drew flack for its less-than-stellar fuel economy rating. You would think hybrids would fare better at the pumps than their gas-only counterparts, but it's not that simple with the CR-V Hybrid, a crossover that received a 9/10 rating in Chris Davies's SlashGear review.

Advertisement

Edmunds took the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid on a standardized 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, and the results were disappointing. According to the publication, the vehicle "struggled to clear 32 mpg, even with a light foot," despite issuing high praises for the CR-V Hybrid's powertrain. "The transition from the electric motor to the gas engine is seamless and rivals that of systems typically found on luxury cars costing twice as much," said Edmunds.

Buttery-smooth powertrains (whether gas or hybrid) are Honda trademarks. However, the CR-V Hybrid's middling fuel economy is concerning, especially considering the hybrid costs $4,000 to $5,000 more than a standard gas-only 2025 CR-V. The new CR-V Hybrid is EPA-rated at 40 mpg in the city and 34 mpg for highway driving, and 37 mpg combined, but why is the internet blooming with customer complaints about the CR-V Hybrid's real-world gas mileage?

Advertisement