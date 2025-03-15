Every Pontiac Powered By The GM 60° V6 Engine

When General Motors (GM) engines come up, many petrolheads will likely think of the automaker's highly-regarded LS engine. Then there are those with a more old-school bent, some of whom may remember the Chevrolet big block engine family, which includes the legendary 427 and 454 powerplants. No matter where one's loyalties lie, when it comes to GM engines, the V8s get the attention.

The V8s may be the most iconic, but the Detroit automaker has tried its hand at all manner of non-V8 powerplants, including the long-lived 60° V6. This engine debuted in 1980 as a means of cramming more power into the likes of the Citation, Omega, Skylark, and Phoenix. The 60° separation angle allowed the V6 to fit transversely in the engine bay of these compact, front-wheel-drive cars.

While the X-cars were an infamous disaster, the engine was a qualified success. The 60° V6 outlasted the X-cars significantly, with U.S. production continuing until 2005, seeing three generations and a handful of displacement increases along the way. As you may expect for such a long-lived engine, the 60° V6 made its way into GM vehicles across the board, with Pontiac being one of the brands to most consistently use the engine from its debut to its denouement. In the spirit of honoring the lesser-known workhorses of the automotive world, we take a look at every Pontiac to ever use a 60° V6.

