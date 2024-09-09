Pontiac J2000: What Year Did The Car Come Out & What Other Name Is It Known By?

Pontiac debuted the J2000 nameplate in 1982. The J in its name came from the General Motors J-frame on which it was built. In 1982, the J2000 shared the J-frame, or J-body, with other front-wheel drive GM cars such as the Chevrolet Cavalier, Oldsmobile Firenza, Buick Skyhawk, and the often forgotten Cadillac Cimarron. However, the origins of the J2000 date back to the mid-1970s.

In 1982 the Pontiac J2000 offered four body styles from which to choose: a four-door wagon, a four-door sedan, a two-door coupe, and a two-door hatchback. A Pontiac advertisement for the 1982 J2000 touted an EPA-estimated 47 mpg for a specially equipped coupe with a manual shift transmission and no air conditioning or power steering.

While the 1982 Pontiac J2000 was the first of its name, it merely marked the start of the newest generation. However, the J2000 name wasn't destined to carry on for long, as Pontiac would soon replace it with the name by which it was known before.