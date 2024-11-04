These GM Models Were Chevy Citation Clones

There's no kind way to say it, but the Chevy Citation — built on the X-car platform — ranks as one of the worst cars ever made. Despite its flaws, the Chevy Citation spawned several GM X-car clones like the Buick Skylark, Pontiac Phoenix, and Oldsmobile Omega. They all offered the same engine and transmission options, as well as a variety of body styles.

Chevy Citation body styles included two-door models like the Coupe, Club Coupe, and Hatchback, in addition to its four-door Hatchback Sedan offering. The Skylark and Omega body styles included two-door coupes and four-door sedans, while the Pontiac Phoenix — incidentally one of the most hated Pontiac models ever made — offered a two-door coupe and a hatchback sedan.

Depending on the brand and configuration chosen, the X-car clone lineup could come with the much maligned 90-horsepower Iron Duke 2.5L (151-cubic-inch) four-cylinder engine, or a 2.8L (173-cubic-inch) V6 with up to 155 horsepower and a manual or automatic transmission. Standard features included a tiltable steering column, reclining front passenger seat, intermittent windshield wipers, and disc front brakes.

